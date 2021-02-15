Sara Mallegni said she was exhausted, but in a good way.
“When they work hard, it makes me tired,” the head coach of the McFarland High School girls’ basketball team said with a loving smile after her athletes engaged in a see-saw battle for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 regional title.
Freshman Teagan Mallegni’s 21 points and 14 points by senior Katie Hildebrandt led the way to a 51-43 triumph Feb. 13 over Madison Edgewood at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
The victory against Edgewood put the Spartans into the sectional round for the first time since 2014, when Coach Mallegni’s predecessor Pete Williquette was beginning his first year at the helm.
McFarland plays in the sectional semifinal game on Thursday, Feb. 18 against Jefferson at Sauk Prairie High School.
Jefferson has a regularseason record of 19-2, with both losses coming against McFarland.
The Eagles defeated Monroe and Edgerton in the regional round.
The Crusaders came at the Spartans with a couple of talented seniors, 6-foot-1 Deang Baluck, averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and 6-foot-3 Sarah Lazar who led the team with a 14.4 points per game average.
However, 5-foot-11 freshman Teagan Mallegni and 6-foot-2 senior Katie Hildebrandt, who has signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 women’s college basketball at North Dakota State University, kept the duo under control in the first half.
Lazar had only one point and Deang, six, as McFarland led 26-20 at the half.
Teagan Mallegni scored 11 first-half points and Hildebrandt had nine.
Teagan Mallegni said her teammates remained in control with wise decisions on shot selection.
“We weren’t forcing shots in the lane,” she said. “We just needed to settle down and make sure we were under control.”
Hildebrandt agreed the offensive game plan was solid.
“We focused a lot on teamwork and moving the ball, and that broke down their defense,” Hildebrandt said.
In the second half, it looked like McFarland might run away with the game as a 3-point basket and layup by Teagan Mallegni on consecutive possessions put McFarland ahead 31-20 with 14:33 remaining.
But Deang and Lazar started to heat up, as the two scored all the points in a 9-0 run to tie the game 33-33 with 8:47 to go.
McFarland went on its own 9-0 run when sophomore Adrienne Kirch and Teagan Mallegni both tallied on layups, and senior Lindsey Lonigro hit a three and another layup to put the Spartans ahead 42-33.
The Crusaders fought to cut the lead to 45-43 with 2:02 remaining, but McFarland pitched a shutout the rest of the way by scoring the final six points.
Kirch said her teammates pulled together and never thought Edgewood would overtake them.
“It was a good team effort, and I’m really proud of that. We pulled together and really fought back,” Kirch said.
“We could have easily let it get in our heads and fall behind, but we didn’t. It’s really exciting.”
Lonigro also achieved double figures with 11 points, including three shots from the arc.
Deang led Edgewood with 13 points and Lazar had 11.
Hildebrandt credited information by the team scouts on how control the duo.
“That really helped us mentally going into the game,” she said.
“We haven’t made it this far my whole high school career. I’ve been enjoying the ride.”
The Crusaders hit just two 3-pointers in the first half, but none in the second half, as the team couldn’t get its perimeter shots to fall.
The Crusaders ended their season with a record of 17-7.
