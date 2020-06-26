Ongoing construction at the Interstate 39/90 and Highway 12/18 (Beltline) near Madison will require a ramp closure next week.
To accommodate bridge girder setting, the I-39/90 northbound ramp to Highway 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A) will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1.
Motorists must use alternate routes, such as the detour following east on Highway 12/18 to Highway N and returning west on Highway 12/18.
The work operations and ramp closure are weather dependent and subject to change.
