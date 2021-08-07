Thoughts on McFarland's school year calendar

In about one month, the 2021-2022 school year will be underway, students and staff will be back in the classrooms, fall co-curricular activities will be getting ready to start with practices and meetings, and I will start working on the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. I know that it might seem strange to start working on next year’s calendar before this year has even started, but in order for the District to have a calendar approved by either December or January, the process of input and information needs to begin now.
As I start the calendar process, I thought it might be a good time to describe this process to you and to let you know of some thoughts and ideas that we are considering for next year. The first thing you might want to know is how long a school year must be according to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI). In days of old, a school year had to have at least one hundred and eighty (180) school days; however this was changed a number of years ago to the number of direct instructional hours that needed to be held for each of the grade levels. This change was made to provide school districts greater flexibility in creating their calendars and meeting the specific needs of their community. In Kindergarten, a district needs to have at least 437 hours of direct instruction for ½ day Kindergarten and 1.050 hours of direct instruction for full day Kindergarten; in grades 1-6; 1,050 hours of direct instruction and in grades 7-12, a district must have at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction.
There is no truth to the old rumor that if you could serve lunch, you could count the day as a full day of instruction, because the length of the school year is now based on hours, not days of instruction. As a side note, during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years, the DPI allowed school districts to waive the required number of direct instructional hours because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic was having on education.
In order to create the best calendar possible, I try to get input from the Board, administration, staff and parents. The first thing that I do is to examine what the calendar looks like in the current year and then try to determine what possible changes should be considered for the next school year. One of the changes that the McFarland School District is researching is the reduction of full professional development days and the creation of either weekly or bi-weekly time periods for staff to have common professional development and planning time. In talking with staff members, they feel that there is a need to allow more frequent times for them to meet in order to discuss curriculum changes and modifications, District initiatives, assessment reviews, and to address student learning concerns. I know from past experience that one of the best professional development practices that we can have is to get our staff together for in-depth conversations about what is happening in their classrooms, grade levels and subject areas.
The inclusion of common professional development and planning times would allow us to provide more frequent times for our staff members to meet collectively, which is needed to serve our students better. We recognize however, that this common planning and preparation time, may create child-care issues for some families. Therefore, as the District looks to provide this time for our staff, we are also looking at how we can provide child-care opportunities for parents during these same time periods. No decision has been made on whether or not to include this time into next year’s calendar, but I wanted to let you know that it is something we are seriously considering for the 2022-2023 school year. Since this decision affects both families and the community, I would like to invite you to also share your thoughts and ideas about this decision.
Now to return to the calendar creation process; after examining this year’s calendar and looking at possible changes for the next school year; I create a draft calendar that meets the DPI guidelines for the number of direct hours of instruction at each grade level. I review this draft with the administrators and then send out a copy of the draft to all of the school district staff and ask them to provide their input into the calendar. There are always a variety of opinions on when we should have our scheduled breaks, such as winter and spring breaks; how long each of these breaks should be, and how many full-day inservices should be scheduled for district training, but in the end, everyone knows that the longer the breaks, the later we will get out at the end of the year.
After looking at everyone’s feedback, I create a revised calendar based upon the input I receive from the various groups and send out the revised version to everyone to examine. If everything is going smoothly, I will have a first draft to give to the Board of Education to review during the month of November. Board members then have a month to seek input on the proposed calendar, ask questions about the calendar and provide suggestions for how they believe the calendar can be approved. During the month of December, the calendar is put on the Board agenda for approval and once approved, a copy of the 2022-2023 school calendar is sent out to all staff members and District families and a copy is posted on the District’s website. I hope this gives you some idea of the process that I go through in creating a school calendar. If you have thoughts or ideas that you would like me to consider as I start the calendar process, please feel free to contact me by phone (608) 838-4554, email andersw@mcfsd.org or stop in to see me.