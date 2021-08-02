Katie Hildebrandt named female recipient of the Pat Richter Award

McFarland graduate Katie Hildebrandt has once again added to her long list of career accomplishments, being named the female recipient of the Pat Richter Award for the most outstanding three-sport athlete of the 2020-2021 season.
“I don't think there is anyone out there who deserves the Pat Richter Award more than Katie,” said McFarland girls basketball coach Sara Mallegni. “Katie always comes into games and practices ready to work, she is a player that always works hard, is focused and ready to learn.”
Throughout her career as a Spartan, Hildebrandt excelled in volleyball, basketball and soccer.
In volleyball, Hildebrandt was named honorable mention on the Rock Valley Conference (RVC) All-Conference team as a sophomore after leading the conference in blocks. Hildebrandt improved as a junior, earning RVC All-Conference first team, and being selected as an honorable mention for the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team as a middle blocker. As a junior and a senior, Hildebrandt helped guide the Spartans to back-to-back state volleyball appearances.
On the basketball court, Hildebrandt shone as a four-year starter at forward on the varsity squad. After earning RVC All-Conference honorable mention her freshman year and RVC second team her sophomore season, Hildebrandt put up career numbers her junior season.
In 23 games, Hildebrandt averaged 14.6 points per game, shot .417 % from the field, amassed 221 rebounds and swatted 60 shots away on defense. Hildebrandt was selected to the first team Rock Valley All-Conference squad that year.
“Her work ethic, personality, and athletic ability are all exceptional. Although Katie can be a dominant scorer and presence in the paint, she impacts games just by being on the floor,” said Mallegni. “She is a high IQ player who makes everyone around her better.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of her senior season, Hildebrandt still put up 13.2 points per game, snatched 110 rebounds and blocked 34 shots in 14 games. Hildebrandt helped the Spartans to a 9-5 record, and scored 14 points in a victory against Edgewood for Regionals. Not only did Hildebrandt earn another RVC All-Conference first team award, but she was also named honorable mention for the All-State Team by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Hildebrandt ended her high school basketball career with over 1,000 points scored, 570 rebounds, 155 assists and 191 shot blocks.
Her ability to block shots translated well on the soccer pitch. As a goalkeeper, Hildebrandt was named first team Rock Valley All-Conference as a freshman. In 2019, Hildebrandt only conceded five goals while saving 40 shots, earning honorable mention for the All-State Team by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association and first team RVC All-Conference as a sophomore.
In her senior season, Hildebrandt only conceded three goals for a save rate of .921%, earning honorable mention all-state along with first team RVC All-Conference. The Spartans capped off an undefeated season by winning the Division 3 State Championship over Plymouth.
“Katie is a player that is a great ambassador for McFarland girls basketball,” said Mallegni. “She has left a huge imprint on her coaches, teammates, youth players, and the community.”
Hildebrandt will continue her college basketball career at North Dakota State University. The Bison went 15-9 in the 2020-2021 season.