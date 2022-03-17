McFarland School Board, Monona Grove School Board, Monona City Council candidates introduce themselves

The League of Women Voters of Dane County, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging active participation in government, has compiled a question and answer publication detailing local candidates who are running in the April 5 election and their views.
Below are candidate introductions for the McFarland School Board, Monona Grove School Board and Monona City Council races, compiled by the League of Women Voters of Dane County.
McFarland School Board
This is a contested race, with three candidates vying for two seats.
Meghan Fessler
- she/her/hers
- Village of McFarland 53558
- meghan@thefesslers.com
- Facebook: Meghan Fessler for McFarland School Board
1. What do you see as the longer-term impacts of the pandemic on your schools, and how should the district address them?
I see several impacts of the pandemic on our schools, but the first is the mental health of the students, educators, and administration. The pandemic has been traumatic for everyone, and we are still navigating through it. The next few years will be the time to process the trauma and our community will need the most support during these years. We need to recover and heal before we can move on to the other impacts of the pandemic. When the mental health of our district is supported, we will easily be able to grow our students beyond any learning gap the pandemic created.
2. How should your district address disparities in student achievement?
All students want to learn and grow. If they can’t, it is likely because some of their learning needs are not being met. In addition, all efforts that focus on diversity, equity and inclusion will help to correct achievement gaps. Learning and removing the systemic barriers that exist for students and families is key. Identifying and correcting policies that negatively impact access to education is imperative. Finally, continuous evaluation of district systems and processes is vital to address disparities in achievement.
3. What should your district do to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff?
All efforts made to improve the diversity, equity and inclusion policies and practices of our district will help students and staff feel safe, valued, and respected. Equity work, at its core, aims to correct systems so that every person within it has access and ability to use the tools they need to be successful. This is true for our entire school community from academics and extra-curricular activities to athletics and the arts. Our district should proactively engage representative voices within McFarland to learn what a safe environment feels like to them and then act on this feedback.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
My number one priority is to ensure we are giving each student an equitable opportunity to learn and grow. Why vote for me? — I help facilitate the grassroots social justice organization, the McFarland Equity Project. — I volunteer in both of my children’s McFarland classrooms, working directly with students and observing first-hand our district educators and classroom operations. — I serve on the boards of several non-profits throughout the Madison-area, including 2 educational organizations. — I am a CPA, managing budgets and financial policies for local non-profit and educational organizations. — I work at Dan Chin Homes (DCH), a local, family-owned business and respected community partner, where I help coordinate outreach and DCH Foundation activities.
Tom Mooney
- He, his, him
- Village of McFarland 53558
- tomgmooney@gmail.com
- Facebook: Tom Mooney for School Board Spring 2022
1. What do you see as the longer-term impacts of the pandemic on your schools, and how should the district address them?
- Social-emotional development of students has been adversely impacted. McFarland Schools should re-prioritize what’s most important for students at this time by addressing mental health needs first, so McFarland students are better prepared to actually learn and experience success with the curriculum. A significant and unforeseen financial burden has been placed on schools. We should advocate for additional funding from the state and federal government so the future of schools and quality of education in McFarland is not further impacted by anticipated budget deficits.
2. How should your district address disparities in student achievement?
- The McFarland School District should… Extend learning opportunities and experiences for families Structure curriculum/instruction around unique needs of students rather than vice versa Level the playing field by providing greater access to additional resources and early education Establish a formal or informal mentoring program for students and caregivers Recruit staff who demonstrate authentic knowledge and understanding that address achievement gaps Simply ask students, school staff and parents for their suggestions and ideas Provide ongoing professional development for school staff
3. What should your district do to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff?
- The district should… Consistent enforcement of existing McFarland school board policy that ensures a safe and respectful school environment for all students and staff. Next review, revise and strengthen existing policies. Examine K-12 curriculum and procedures that promote diversity, inclusiveness and equity in the school environment. Partner with the McFarland Equity Project with the expectation of transitioning conversations to action and implementation. Simply ask students, school staff and parents what they feel is needed to improve upon a safe and respectful environment.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
- As a retired life-long Educator I feel confident in my experiences… To help restore positive relationships between educators and the public by refocusing conversations and decisions that impact the unique social-emotional-academic needs of ALL students. To initiate a Time Study Task Force with a focus on how best to support teachers in their mission to improve the quality of teaching and student learning by removing obstacles imposed on teachers, as a component of the district’s strategic plan. To review and revise school board policy to further promote and act upon the district and community vision of diversity, inclusiveness and equity both in and out of the classroom. To strengthen collaborative partnerships with the Village to secure and share resources.
Samantha Zeilenga
- she/her/hers
- Town of Blooming Grove 53558
- Facebook: Samantha Zeilenga for McFarland School Board
1. What do you see as the longer-term impacts of the pandemic on your schools, and how should the district address them?
I see mental health, trust in schools and staffing as long term impacts of the pandemic on our schools. These issues all existed prior to the pandemic. The pandemic brought them to the forefront. We need to make schools a place both students and staff want to be. Students need to feel secure and that they matter. Staff needs to have a work life balance that allows them to stay passionate about their career and avoid burnout. While schools are focused on children, we need to remember that schools are also people’s workplace. Teachers should be listened to, properly compensated and supported.
2. How should your district address disparities in student achievement?
As a whole, we need to have fair and equitable policies, procedures and practices. All children must feel welcome, see themselves in their curriculum and feel comfortable to be themselves. Individually, we need to meet children where they are at. This will look different for each child. Do they need tutoring in one specific area? Do they have food to eat at home? Internet access? We need to be culturally sensitive and work with parents to understand exactly what their child needs to reach their full potential.
3. What should your district do to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff?
We must listen to students and staff. We must learn what the problems are and take their suggestions on how to improve. If people don’t feel heard, they won’t feel respected.
We need to have clear expectations and clear ways to handle when situations arise.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
My main priority is to increase communication and transparency from the schools and to increase community involvement. As a parent myself, I know it’s frustrating when you can’t get the answers you need. I hear complaints of board members not responding to emails, administration giving the run around on questions, and just an overall lack of feeling like parents thoughts and opinions matter. Communication is one of my strong skills. Prior to the pandemic, I was a paralegal. It was necessary for me to communicate with people from all walks of life with varying education in a clear manner. I plan on using the skills developed in my career to further my goal on the school board.
Monona Grove School Board
This is not a contested race, with two incumbents seeking reelection to their seats with no competition. However, inclusion of this questionnaire is meant to give residents a sense of their school board member’s backgrounds.
Susan Manning
- she/her/hers
- City of Monona 53716
- susan.manning@charter.net
1. What do you see as the longer-term impacts of the pandemic on your schools, and how should the district address them?
The longer term impacts of the pandemic that may be exemplified in our schools include a potential for learning loss, struggles to maintain a previous learning pace, difficulties with re-engagement, demotivation, long term mental fatigue, increasing anxiety and decreasing educational aspirations. We need to begin remedial work now by maintaining a safe learning environment with a commitment to school-in-person whenever possible. We need to closely monitor student progress, provide for student re-engagement and provide individualized support to all students whenever possible.
2. How should your district address disparities in student achievement?
Disparity in student academic performance and closing achievement gaps is a major challenge. Our District is committed to providing equal access to learning opportunities and greater equality in educational achievement. Educational equity is a District strategic goal, we focus on professional development and Community and Staff-Parent Equity Committees provide guidance to our Board. We revamped our District curriculum delivery model. We continue to identify disparities in student achievement as a major challenge and are working diligently to improve disparities in academic performance.
3. What should your district do to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff?
Our District prioritizes and works diligently to provide a safe and supportive school environment. We continually work to establish and maintain a culture of inclusion and respect. We focus on fostering positive relationships between staff, students and the community. We have procedures to assure students interact safely. We use restorative practices in resolving conflict. Preventing violence is an important factor in our safe learning environment. We believe that a safe and welcoming learning environment is critical to educating all of our students to achieve their highest potential.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
We need to fully integrate learning supports, instruction and school management within a comprehensive, cohesive approach that facilitates multidisciplinary collaboration. We need to do this together. We need to address achievement gaps, support our staff, focus on community outreach. mental health support and reading development. We need to better meet the needs of all students. I am hopeful that my school board experience, my legal and healthcare experience and my true and honest love for our students, staff and School Community provides value and support to our School District.
Peter Sobol
- He/Him
- City of Monona 53716
- pesobol@gmail.com
1. What do you see as the longer-term impacts of the pandemic on your schools, and how should the district address them?
I’m hopeful for a silver lining: The disruption created by the pandemic has forced every employee of the district to reexamine how we serve students. It has been a unique learning opportunity for the organization. As we readjust to more normal conditions, we have an opportunity to cement lessons learned, best practices and new technologies into our teaching. We have learned much about learning styles, inclusiveness, and reaching at risk and challenged students, I’m encouraging the district to keep take steps to learn from what we have done so that we can retain positive changes.
2. How should your district address disparities in student achievement?
Best practices for teaching students with diverse needs continue to evolve and there are effective tools available. But application is a challenging task that requires dedicated, skilled, and knowledgeable teachers. We need to continue to find ways to reward our staff so that we can continue to attract and retain top talent. Unfortunately, this is an increasingly difficult as school funding in Wisconsin doesn’t keep pace with inflation. As compensation increasingly falls behind, we can no longer assume access to excellent teachers, and it will undermine efforts to improve achievement.
3. What should your district do to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff?
The risk of suicide remains the leading danger to our students, it has impacted our district during my tenure. After declining for several decades, youth suicide has increased about 60% in the last 5 years (even before Covid), signaling an increase in stress, anxiety and despondency that challenges many students. The district does too little to address the mental health needs our students, and it’s time to redirect resources to provide mental health services. Identifying and helping vulnerable students will help keep them and all students and staff safe.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
Priorities include continuing my leadership role in the district’s sustainability efforts that have resulted in savings of hundreds of thousands per year, freeing money for classrooms. We are now constructing the largest solar array on a K-12 in Wisconsin, which will save the district $1.5 million. Going forward I hope to expand these efforts and increase student engagement in this process. Building on my experience with prior planning processes I hope to ensure the current strategic plan development includes statements on equity, inclusion, mental health, sustainability, and financial planning that provide meaningful guidance to the district. Continuing advocacy for openness and transparency for the district and board, and on continuous improvement processes for achievement growth.
Monona City Council
This is not a contested race, with all three incumbents not seeking reelection and three candidates on the ballot without competitors. However, inclusion of this questionnaire is meant to give residents a sense of their incoming alder’s backgrounds.
Patrick M. DePula
- He/him
- City of Monona 53716
- Patrick@patrickformonona.com
- patrickformonona.com
- Facebook: Patrick DePula for Monona City Council
- Twitter: @Pdepula
1. Should your city take steps to ensure that access to city services is more equitable?
Absolutely. While some progress has been made in the last couple of years, we still have a long way to go. When we talk about equity we must actively think about how our decisions may or may not meet the needs of all of our community members regardless of their ethnicity, sexual orientation or economic backgrounds. We must continue to create policy that distributes and prioritizes resources to those that have been generationally disadvantaged and marginalized. Inherent biases should be recognized, discussed and overcome in every aspect of our government.
2. Should your city take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
Yes. You can’t discuss issues of diversity and equity without talking about affordable housing. The real estate market in Monona continues to rise, making it difficult for folks who have diverse backgrounds to move here. In the last decade we have added over 500 market rate apartment units, with the city offering private developers millions of dollars in assistance, while creating zero affordable units. I’ve been a strong voice on the plan commission asking developers to provide affordable housing and am pleased to finally see proposed projects that include affordable units.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your city should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses?
Monona does a pretty great job on sustainability initiatives, and i support these efforts. That said, knowing that 30-40% of all food produced in the US is wasted (133 billion pounds), I’d like to see a city-wide compost program that involves restaurants and residents. The compost could be available to the community and used by the Parks department. This would make sustainable use of the food waste as well as the land, water, labor, energy, and other inputs used in producing, transporting and storing food.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
1. Increase the inventory and access to affordable housing in Monona by drawing upon my years of experience working on housing policy on the City of Madison Housing Committee, Chair of the Community Development Block Grant Commission, and as Chair of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. 2. Explore creating a county designated City of Monona business assistance revolving loan fund financed with Community Development Block Grant money. 3. Explore reducing food waste though landfill diversion by composting, food donations, and other ideas. 4. Continue to improve efforts to increase diversity and equity in Monona though positive community engagement and proactive outreach. I’m an entrepreneur, business leader and community activist with a long history of accomplishments and I’m ready to serve.
Brian Holmquist
- He/Him/His
- City of Monona 53716
- Holmquist4Monona@gmail.com
- Facebook: Holmquist4monona
1. Should your city take steps to ensure that access to city services is more equitable?
Our city should always seek equitable access to city services for residents. This includes not only the design and implementation of facilities/services but also such things as what programming/services are developed and available. An overall process/strategy to address equitable access is to use data (including public input or listening sessions/surveys), to understand who in the community does/doesn’t access/utilize current city services. Using this data, we as a city can work to better understand the “why” and use this information to inform changes that could result in more access for all.
2. Should your city take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
Absolutely! For Monona, addressing affordable housing has unique challenges due to being land-locked. We can support/work with developers when they are seeking funds from programs/agencies for such projects (such as the project on the Whitehorse property, and the development proposed on Owen). In addition, we have created and used the Renew-Monona program as a way to address our aging housing-stock. We as a city should explore ways to be creative like we were in the Renew-Monona program, to assist with home-ownership and housing affordability in Monona.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your city should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses?
In 2015 we developed The City of Monona Sustainability Plan. In this plan there are 6 major sections, each describing strategies/actions for the city/community to address and implement. The Committee is in the process of making a roadmap for each department with objectives and targets to meet the goals from the 2012 resolution. One area of significance is water quality — We as a city and community need to continue to implement these recommendations on how to reduce the amount of stormwater runoff, and the amount of pollution/debris in the stormwater.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
Development/Redevelopment — finding ways to address growth and in-fill within our landlocked community, while also addressing our problem of affordable housing. Aging Facilities and Infrastructure — Many have received ongoing maintenance and updates, however the return on investment is becoming unsustainable. Taxes — Walmart’s assessment challenge (if successful) will be detrimental to the city. We will need to cut programs/services. In addition, residents and other businesses would see a tax increase. Continue our efforts to communicate and facilitate community engagement in governmental decision making.
Teresa Radermacher
- she/her/hers
- City of Monona 53716
- tradformonona@gmail.com
- tradformonona.com
- Facebook: Teresa Radermacher, Candidate, Monona City Council
1. Should your city take steps to ensure that access to city services is more equitable?
In the absence of funding to increase the number of services, it’s clear that city leaders and staff have put significant energy into increasing awareness about existing services. From website updates to newsletters, email alerts, and PSAs on our local radio station, WVMO, it’s easier than ever before to stay informed. But barriers persist, and evaluation of these efforts could expose new opportunities for outreach. This and affordable housing are strongly connected. Without access to the city itself, one cannot access its services and opportunities.
2. Should your city take any steps to increase the availability of affordable housing?
Yes. As population grows, supply and demand for housing drives prices up and out of reach for many of us. One of our first tasks as leaders is to break the stigma of affordable housing. With thoughtful city planning, reviewing, revising, and enforcing ordinances, we can bring high-quality, energy-efficient, sustainable housing, and do so in areas that put people close to city services and resources. Leaders can continue to educate ourselves about barriers to housing, partner with organizations that specialize in this work, and review and re-write incentive programs to reach those in most need.
3. Are there specific sustainability practices your city should adopt for its own operations and/or recommend for its residents and businesses?
Absolutely. Monona is already leading by example, and we can do more to keep our community healthy and resilient. The biggest opportunities are related to energy, and we will continue our work to reduce consumption in municipal facilities. As we keep an eye on our “energy diet” we “exercise” by increasing our use and support of energy generated from clean, renewable solar, wind, and geothermal. We can help residents and businesses do the same by ramping up existing financial incentives, loan programs, and continuing awareness and education about available resources and services.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
The needs of the city are my priorities. Having worked with city leaders and staff over the years, I’ve developed positive relationships, an appreciation of their expertise, and an understanding of how things get done. Being a land-locked community with a set geography and tax base presents unique challenges. But like all cities, we face the same challenges of long-term sustainability, resiliency, and equity, from which all other challenges come. From formal training/education, years of work on sustainability initiatives in Monona, to my recent work with Monona ARC, I’m uniquely qualified with experience, know-how, and access to resources to meet these challenges, and I’m ready to get to work.