McFarland boys track and field first at conference, girls second

The McFarland boys track and field team won the Rock Valley Conference championship, while the girls team finished second on Saturday, May 14.
For the boys, sophomore Andrew Kelley won the 100-meter dash in 10.82 seconds, while juniors Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (11.27) and Mason Brown (11.36) finished sixth and seventh respectively.
Kelley took first in the 400-meter at 51.47 seconds and in the 200-meter, Kelley (22.40) placed third and Dyer-Ysaguirre (23.19) ran fifth.
In the 800, freshman Spencer Alf took second at two minutes and 3.74 seconds and junior Aaron Fasick (2:15.91) finished fifth. Alf ran third in the 1600 at 4:36.78, while sophomore Brock Spiegel (5:00.29) finished eighth.
Senior Matthew Miller ran second in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.76 seconds, while junior Travis Zadra (17.99) took fourth. In the 300-meter hurdles, Miller (43.43) finished second and Zadra (45.49) scored sixth.
The 4x100 relay team of Brown, Dyer-Ysaguirre, sophomore Cade Korth and junior Paul Morris placed third at 45.23 seconds. Morris, Brown, Korth and senior Aidan Pyper took fourth in the 4x200 relay team at 1:34.34.
In the 4x400 relay, Alf, Morris, Miller and junior Cade Rux placed third at 3:42.47. Freshman Isaac Ewing, junior Nathan Kuehl, sophomore Westin Fisher and Fasick took second at 8:58.39 in the 4x800 relay.
Ewing placed sixth in the 3200 at 10:50.27. In the shot put, sophomore Aaron Thompson threw fourth at 41 feet and 1.5 inches, while senior Guenther Switzer (41’ 1.5”) took fifth. Thompson took ninth in the discus throw with a mark of 106 feet and 11.25 inches.
Brown finished second in the high jump at five feet and eight inches. Freshman Joel Karls took fifth in the pole vault at 10 feet.
Junior Tradyn Randolph finished ninth in the long jump at 18 feet and three inches. Junior Evan Dean took eighth at 36 feet and nine inches in the triple jump.
For the girls, senior Lilly Innes won the 300-meter hurdles at 48.79 seconds, while freshman Kendra Mueller (51.68) placed third and freshman Kendall Riemen (54.86) took fourth. In the high jump, freshman Rachel Kuehl took first at four feet and eight inches and freshman Riley Bickelhaupt took sixth at four feet and two inches.
Freshman Julia Ackley won the pole vault at 10 feet. In the 100-meter hurdles, senior Catherine Briddell (17.43) finished second, senior Chloe Goecks (17.87) took third and Ackley (19.31) scored seventh. Goecks scored fifth in the triple jump at 32 feet and 7.75 inches.
Kuehl (28.18) and sophomore Chloerissa Johnson (28.42) finished ninth and 10th. In the 3200-meter, junior Maya Thompson took seventh at 13 minutes and 54.99 seconds. Kuehl placed fourth in the high jump at 16 feet and two inches.
The 4x100 relay team of Ackley, Johnson, Kuehl and freshman Lauren Boehnen finished second at 52.40 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Goecks, Boehnen, freshman Bradey Schneider placed third at 1:56.19.
Innes, Johnson, Mueller and junior Sofia Alf took third in the 4x400 relay at 4:26.51. The 4x800 relay team of Alf, junior Maggie Paulios, sophomore Emily Sprang and senior Katie Rossman ran second at 10:59.71.
In the shot put, junior Emily Schoeller took ninth at 29 feet and five inches. In the discus throw, senior Claire Hovland threw third at 102 feet and seven inches and Schoeller (96’) took fourth.
Team scores — boys: McFarland 127, Jefferson 118, Brodhead/Juda 98, Whitewater 70, Big Foot 62, Clinton 59, Turner 59, Evansville 44, East Troy 32, Edgerton 31.
Team scores — girls: Brodhead/Juda 133.5, McFarland 110.5, Whitewater 79.5, Jefferson 72, Clinton 67, Big Foot 62, Evansville 58.5, East Troy 58, Edgerton 41, Turner 18.