Keep schools closed in fall 2020
To the editor,
We, the public, have been inundated with both superficial rationale in support of opening the schools and research-based rationale to keep schools closed for in-school learning in fall 2020. When we examine and understand all the critical information reported from the various scientific and health agencies, it’s very obvious, not to mention common sense, that in order to keep school-age children, school staff and others safe and healthy, keeping schools closed is the only reasonable choice and safest choice for school-age children 4K-12. If schools are allowed to repeat the same error that many states have made by reopening too soon, it will be the children, school staff and others who will be the victims of that grave error.
Tom Mooney
McFarland
