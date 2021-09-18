Thoughts on board policies

Have you ever wondered how a school district operates? Most people know about the Board of Education and their role in overseeing the school district and even more are familiar with the administrators and staff that work in the various school buildings, but not as many are familiar with the policies that govern the school district’s operations. School Board policies are the rules and regulations that the school district operates under each day.
Board policies are written and developed by individuals who are associated with the McFarland School District and approved by the Board of Education. These policies are living documents that are reviewed on a regular basis by the Board, administrators and outside consultants, like our legal counsel. Though some board policies are similar to other board policies throughout the State of Wisconsin, many of a school district’s policies are written for that specific school district.
I have been involved in writing and reviewing school district policies for almost thirty (30) years. During this time period, I have written and reviewed policies using a committee structure and at other times, I have worked with specific individuals to write draft policies and then shared these draft policies with the Board of Education for their review, revision and eventual adoption or deletion. I have also had the opportunity to work with outside consultants, such as Neola, to create policies that meet the district’s current and future operational needs. I first worked with Neola when I was re-doing the policy manual for the Belmont Community School District. When I came to McFarland, I discovered that Neola had also worked with this district’s Board of Education to help draft and create their policy manual.
If you have never looked at the policies that describe the operation of our school district, I strongly encourage you to do so. You can access all of our school district policies by going to our website at www.mcfarland.k12.wi.us. Once you get to our webpage, click on the “District” tab in the upper left-hand corner, look under the heading of “School Board” and click on “District Policies”, it is the second item on the drop-down menu. This will bring up our “Policy” page – go to the upper right-hand portion of the page and click on “Policies”, this will bring up a menu of all our policies which are on the left-hand side of the page. Once you do this, you will notice that there are ten (10) policy categories starting with policies 0000-Bylaws and ending with 9000-Relations. Each of these categories contains the policies that deal with how the district will deal with curricular changes, personnel, students, finances and general operational issues. At the top of the screen is a search section called “Search Active Policies”, you can type in a key word and this feature will bring up all of our policies that deal with the key word you entered. If you cannot find a particular policy or you want some help in understanding the meaning of a certain policy, please feel free to contact me at andersw@mcfsd.org and I will do my best to answer all of your questions.
One of my tasks this week is to review some policy changes that were recommended by our Neola representative, Dr. Scott Brown. Dr. Brown is known by many of you in McFarland, since he served as one of your prior superintendents. After I finish reviewing, and when necessary, making changes to the policies; I will send the policies to the Board of Education on Thursday, September 16 so that they have an opportunity to examine the changes prior to the Board of Education meeting on Monday, September 20. The Board will then have an opportunity to ask any questions that they have concerning any of the changes and offering any further changes they would like to see to the policies. The Board will then have several additional weeks to examine the revisions before they are placed on a second Board agenda for final approval.
As I mentioned earlier, board policies are used to direct how the school district will operate under various circumstances and with different types of individuals and organizations. These policies are reviewed, usually on an annual basis, so that they reflect the beliefs and values of the McFarland School District. I hope you will take some time over the next few weeks to look at some of our policies, so that you will have a better understanding of the ideas, values and processes that guide our school district.