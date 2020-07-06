Left-handed hitting Xavier Schreiber should be a good fit for the McHenry County College baseball team. The Scots had just four field players that hit from the left side in the abbreviated 2020 season, which was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Schreiber, a former McFarland High School athlete, has signed up to play baseball for the Crystal Lake, Illinois, school, which had a 41-14 record in 2019 under head coach Jared Wacker. The Scots were nationally ranked that season in the NJCAA Region 4 sectional polls and topped all teams in the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference.
While COVID-19 cancelled his final high school season, Schreiber’s talents came through in 2019 when the Spartans reached the WIAA Division 2 state tournament. It was Schreiber’s ninth-inning line drive off the leg of a Madison Edgewood infielder that allowed the winning run to score in a 3-2 triumph in the sectional final game at Baraboo.
McFarland didn’t win in the state tournament at Appleton, but Schreiber’s sacrifice fly drove in the Spartans only run in a 6-1 defeat against Union Grove.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Schreiber also excelled on the football field for McFarland. On defense, he made 81 total tackles in three varsity seasons with three fumble recoveries. He also caught nine passes at wide receiver for 163 yards and five touchdowns.
