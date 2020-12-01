The McFarland Education Foundation (MEF) will be hosting a silent auction fundraiser beginning on Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.

As a COVID-19 precaution, the auction will be held virtually at https:/mef.cbo.io. All proceeds will go towards student scholarships and staff grants.

Auction items will be available for contactless delivery or pickup at the American Legion post in McFarland. Items will not be available for pickup or delivery until the auction has ended.

Interested parties can text 608-335-1601 or e-mail mcfarlandmef@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.

