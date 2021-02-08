Stoughton forward Cael McGee was the player that the McFarland High School boys’ basketball team had to stop if it hoped to win a Friday Feb. 5 non-conference game at Baraboo High School. But the 6 foot 3 senior was too much of a handful for the Spartans, who were held to 19 second-half points, in a 60-52 defeat.
Jeff Meinholdt, the Spartans’ head coach, said McGee has made himself into a better player
“Cael used to be a drive to the rim player, but now he’s really improved his outside shooting ability and it’s made him a complete player,” Meinholdt said. “We limited his looks in the first half, but unfortunately in the second half we watched him take over the game instead of doing something to stop him.”
McGee also had seven rebounds and hit 10 of 14 shots from the free-throw line.
“When we fouled him, that didn’t help as it was easy points for him from the free-throw line,” Meinholdt said. “Send the opponents’ best player to the free-throw line that many times doesn’t help with your game plan.”
McFarland had a 33-30 advantage entering the locker room, but the Vikings outscored the Spartans in the second half, 30-19.
Meinholdt said his team did a good job of shutting down Stoughton’s other players, but ended up beating itself in the second half.
“The things we were doing on offense and defense when we got up 8 or 10 points suddenly disappeared in those final minutes and it cost us the game,” Meinholdt said. “We shot 4 of 15 from the free-throw line which is unacceptable for any basketball team. We will be better because of this game as we head into the final week of the season.”
McFarland was led by senior Jackson Werwinski, who had 17 points, and senior Pete Pavelec with eight.
McFarland 64
Big Foot 63
The McFarland High School boys’ basketball team’s Feb. 2 contest at Big Foot was like two different games.
In the first half, the Spartans were in control and led by 10 points at the half. The second half belonged to the Chiefs, who nearly pulled off the comeback. But at the buzzer, McFarland took a 64-63 victory.
The Spartans executed very well on offense and defense in the first 18 minutes of the game, according to Meinholdt.
“Our defense was causing some confusion on offense for Big Foot. We took them out of their typical man offense and forced them into some situations they were not prepared for, and it benefited us,” Meinholdt said. “Our guys were playmakers with solid rotations, on ball pressure, contested shots. We then were able to convert some turnovers into points on the offensive end.”
Things changed in the second half as the Chiefs crawled out of its first-half hole and outscored the Spartans 40-31.
“We didn’t rotate quick enough and our communication was lacking a bit,” Meinholdt said. “When we don’t do those things, it puts a lot of pressure on help defenders, and it gets us in some trouble.”
Led by Werwinski’s 12 second-half points, the Spartans were able to hold off Big Foot. Meinholdt applauded the team for not pressing the panic button.
“Our guys stayed poised and never let Big Foot get the lead,” he said. “This is a very coachable group and their in-game adjustments have been great so far.”
Werwinski led the Spartans with 24 points including two shots from the arc, both in the second half. A three-year starter, Meinholdt said Werwinski has evolved into a great player.
“He gets our defense set, runs our offense, and leads by example in practice and in games,” Meinholdt said. “Each year, he’s shown improvement on the offensive end, and this year, he’s really taken it to another level.”
Dadon Gillen and Pavelec both scored 10 points for McFarland, which hit four 3-point shots and made 14 of 23 from the foul line.
Big Foot was led by Gus Foster with 29 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.