Starting Monday, July 13, Siggelkow Road under Interstate 39/90 near McFarland will be closed until mid-October. Motorists must use alternate local routes. Crews will replace the I-39/90 northbound bridge over the roadway.
The work operations and road closure are weather dependent and subject to change.
Stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, Facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.
