Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

WisDOT seeks feedback on McFarland to Stoughton reconstruction of Highway 51

  • 1 min to read
Highway 51
File

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking input on an 18.1 mile reconstruction of Highway 51 through McFarland and Stoughton.

WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt presented on the project at a public meeting in McFarland Nov. 18, encouraging residents to contact WisDOT with feedback on proposed changes to intersections at Siggelkow Road and Tower Road.

Schmidt said there are two design options in consideration for the interchange ramps from Siggelkow Road onto Highway 51.

The first design would include traffic signals at both interchange ramps, single thru lanes in each direction on Siggelkow Road and left turn lanes between the intersections under the Highway 51 bridges.

Siggelkow Road traffic light option

Siggelkow Road traffic light option.
Siggelkow Road roundabout option

Siggelkow Road roundabout option.

The second option would add roundabouts at both interchange ramps.

At the Highway 51 and Tower Road intersection, Schmidt said WisDOT is considering three design options.

Option one would reroute traffic to a proposed roundabout at Exchange Street, option two would add turn lanes at the intersection and option three would give the intersection its own roundabout.

Tower Road to Exchange Street option

Tower Road to Exchange Street option.
Tower Road turn lane option

Tower Road turn lane option.
Tower Road roundabout option

Tower Road roundabout option.

Input on both the Siggelkow Road and Tower Road intersections can be directed to an online comment form (https://2.selectsurvey.net/wisdot/us51project#), by phone to (608)-246-3867 or by email to david2.schmidt@dot.wi.gov.

The deadline to submit feedback is Friday, Dec. 3, though construction of the project is tentatively set for 2024 to 2029.

Other elements of the construction project include:

  • A reconstruction of the existing four-lane highway from Exchange Street to Larson Beach Road
  • Replacement of the Yahara River bridge
  • Sidewalks added to both sides of Highway 51 from Exchange Street to Larson Beach Road
  • Replacement of the concrete pavement rom Larson Beach Road to Terminal Drive
  • Reconstruction of the southbound bridge over Taylor Road
  • Auxiliary lanes added on both sides of Highway 51 north of Siggelkow Road

Representatives from WisDOT said in April the project will address safety issues like crash rates, deteriorated pavement, congestion issues at key traffic times and an improvement of bike and pedestrian conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you