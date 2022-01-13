Jan. 13-21 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
The Monona Senior Center will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
Important Notice: Effective immediately, through Jan. 21, the senior center will suspend all non-essential programs in an effort to minimize the recent contagious spread of COVID-19 infections. This decision was made with the input from the Area Agency on Aging of Dane County and the actions of other service agencies in our area.
The center will remain open for foot care, reflexology and chair massage. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide resources during regular business hours.
The center will re-evaluate the situation to assess when/how it can safely resume non-essential programming in the coming weeks. It is the hope that limiting the number of contacts people have will keep participants, volunteers and staff safe.
Fitness Programs from the comfort of your home:
Zoom Fitness: Call to register with your email and we will send you the Zoom link.
Mondays –Zoom Tai Chi Balance -11:00 a.m. – Tai Chi Balance is a body-mind-spirit practice offered by certified Tai Chi Instructor Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance. Movements can be done standing or seated. Have a chair nearby!
Mondays- Zoom Chair Yoga Express, 2 p.m. Join Amy Davidson Unitan for 30 minutes of flowing movement to elevate heart rate & warm the body; connecting body, breath and mind.
Thursdays –Zoom Cup of Chi – 11:30 a.m. – This 30 minute class offers a “just enough” midday Tai Chi/Chi Kung refresh. The practice of flowing movement, comfortable breath and sensation based concentration can be practiced standing, seated & are appropriate for everyone.
Thursdays – Chair Yoga at 10:00 a.m. – Via Zoom in January , join us for a beginner to advanced, chair yoga class. Each pose will be presented in multiple levels of flexibility.
For more information on the Monona Senior Center, visit http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center, listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona, visit http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter or call 608-222-3415. Please call in advance to register if you plan to attend.
To renew you Monona Senior Center newsletter, call 608-222-3415 for details for check out the bottom of page three of your current newsletter.
Colonial ClubThe Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more and your call will be returned.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Colonial Club has cancelled non-essential activities for the week of Jan. 10. At the time of publication, a decision has not been made for the week of Jan. 17. Please call 608-837-4611 before coming to attend any activities the week of Jan. 17.
Thursday, Jan. 13 – Non-essential activities are canceled. Home delivered meal, supportive home care, case management and adult day center activities will continue as scheduled.
Friday, Jan. 14 – Non-essential activities are canceled. Home delivered meal, supportive home care, case management and adult day center activities will continue as scheduled.
Monday, Jan. 17 –Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 –Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.,
A reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to deliver noon meals. Visit colonialclub.org to complete a volunteer application, and contact Laura at ljennings@colonialclub.org for info.
McFarland Senior Outreach
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, McFarland Senior Outreach feels it is prudent to suspend group gatherings effective immediately. This includes our meal site, the exercise and recreational groups, and our coffee hour, through the month of January 2022. We will reevaluate the status after that time. Our home delivered meals, the case management services, and our loan closet is still available.Please call our office, 608-838-7117 in advance of any needs, as availability of staff may vary.
The McFarland Cable Channel will show Cinderella (1914) on Friday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on TDC cable channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 and on www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133 or patriciawgreen@hotmail.com.
There will be a Welcome to Medicare seminar held virtually on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. If you’re turning 64 this year, the seminar will teach you how to make informed choices about your Medicare options. This is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging of Dane County’s Elder Benefits Specialist. Register by Jan. 13, by emailing aaa@countyofdane.com.
The Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging is holding a health workshop for women over 50 virtually on Jan 21 from 1-3 p.m. The seminar will cover bladder and bowel health.McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out of town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
- Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
- Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
- Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
- Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
- Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups, which may be important during the holiday season. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.