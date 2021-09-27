McFarland earned a 7-0 victory over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge on Monday, Sept. 27.
At No. 1 singles, Laura Maudlin defeated (6-0, 6-0) Sierra Jelinek. Anita Liu defeated Sarah Holzi (6-2, 6-0) for No. 2 singles.
Sarah Kopp won No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) over Lily Congdon. Kylie Meinholdt defeated Tay Schwefel (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
For doubles, Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn claimed the No. 1 slot with a (6-0, 6-2) victory against Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer. No. 2 doubles was won by Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt (6-1, 6-2) over Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe defeated Kylie Gruennert and Josetta Reed (6-1, 6-4) for No. 3 doubles.
Rock Valley Conference Meet at UW-Whitewater
The McFarland Spartans finished tied for second overall with every player winning a second or third-place match at the Rock Valley Conference Meet at UW-Whitewater on Thursday, Sept. 23.
At No. 1 singles, Laura Maudlin defeated Zoe Lein (6-1, 5-7, 10-6) and Gracie Niebler (6-4, 6-4) of Jefferson. At No. 2 singles, Anita Liu defeated Shyanne Jakubiak (6-1, 6-0) of Edgerton and Mary Schreiber (6-3, 7-6 (4) of East Troy, with one loss coming against Jameson Gregory (6-1, 6-0) of East Troy.
At No. 3 singles, Sarah Kopp earned wins over Brennan Fox-Simes (6-0, 6-0) of Whitewater and Anna Rolfs (6-0, 6-2) of Big Foot. Kylie Meinholdt picked up a win against Alexa Medina (6-3, 6-1) of Jefferson at No. 4 singles, but lost to Lucy Schreiber (6-2, 6-3) of East Troy.
Lexi Kohn and Sadie Bartzen at No. 1 doubles lost (6-3, 6-4) to Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset of Edgerton, but won (6-1, 6-2) against Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano of Jefferson.
Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine lost (5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-8) to Madison West and Natalie Lohse of Big Foot at No. 2 doubles, but defeated Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick (6-3, 6-1) of Jefferson.
Bailee Judd and Emily Roe won (6-3, 6-3) against Aeryn Messmann and Breleigh Mengel of Jefferson. Judd and Roe lost to Anna Cherek and Meg Greenlees (6-1, 6-3) of East Troy.
Team scores: East Troy 12, McFarland 10, Jefferson 10, Big Foot 9, Edgerton 6, Whitewater 2.