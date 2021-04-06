Monona Grove School Board incumbents Loreen Gage, Andrew McKinney and Eric Hartz were re-elected to the school board in Tuesday night’s election, based on initial results from Dane County.
Based on the initial results, which are not yet official, Gage was the top vote-getter with 2,933 votes (28.1% of the vote). Board President Andrew McKinney received 27.5% of the vote (2,873 votes) and Hartz received 2,500 votes (24.0%).
The three, along with newcomer Chris BonDurant, were vying for three seats on the board. BonDurant was not elected, having received 2,017 votes (19.3%).
A total of 109 voters wrote in candidates (1.0%).
McFarland School Board
In McFarland, retired teacher Bruce Fischer was voters’ preferred candidate, receiving 2,048 votes, 42.1% of the tally.
Fischer earned the top endorsement of the McFarland Federation of Teachers (MFT) during the election cycle.
Kate Green earned the second of two available seats with 1,611 votes (33.1%). The MFT also endorsed Green and Scott Gletty-Syoen, but indicated a preference for Fischer.
Gletty-Syoen, a former McFarland Village Board member who was not elected to the school board on Tuesday, with 1,000 votes (20.6%), was vocal about not sending students back into schools too soon.
Gletty-Syoen was gracious in defeat Tuesday, offering his congratulations to his opponents.
”From what I’m seeing, it looks like the new McFarland School Board members will be Bruce Fischer and Kate Green. Sincere congratulations to them - they’re really good folks, and I’m sure they’ll both do a great job,” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night. “Thanks so much to everyone who supported me in what was really a last-minute, spur-of-the-moment decision to get my name on the ballot before the deadline in January. Above all, please keep letting the School Board know how you feel: however much we may disagree at times, all of us really do want our kids to get the best possible education while staying safe, health and happy.”
