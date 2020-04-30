Dillon Wyatt is always excited when the Pellitteri Waste Systems garbage truck pulls up in front of his house every Tuesday. For more than a year, he’s been fascinated by the trucks.
So, when one pulled up in front of his house in McFarland on Thursday, April 30 – Dillon’s third birthday – it was bound to be for something different.
John Schueler, Pellitteri’s safety manager, and a few other crew members showed up to give Dillon an up-close look at the truck – right from behind the wheel.
“I was trying to think of something happy that we could do since we couldn’t have a birthday party,” said Dillon’s mom, Courtney, who called Pellitteri and made the special birthday request. “John was so gracious with our request, and we really appreciated all the effort they made to make Dillon feel special on his birthday.”
Dillon regularly watches the garbage truck do its job from the safety of his home. He and his parents, Justin and Courtney Wyatt, read books about garbage trucks. They even made up a song about them.
“They’re fun. I get to see them all the time,” Dillon said. “They grab it, lift it, dump it!”
Dillon’s grandparents, Mark and Kelli Wyatt, stopped by to wish him a happy birthday. His younger sister, Ellison, was inside, sleeping through all the birthday fun.
