May 12-20 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, May 12

Pork loin/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Glazed carrots

Cantaloupe

Rye bread

Fruit crisp

MO: No meat egg bake

Friday, May 13

Chicken salad

Croissant

Lettuce leaf

Coleslaw

Pears

Sherbet

MO: Cheese sandwich

Monday, May 16

Cheeseburger

Tomato/onion/lettuce

Wheat bun

Potato wedges

Watermelon

Cookie

MO: Veggie burger

Tuesday, May 17

Lemon baked fish

Baby red potatoes

Carrots

Peaches

Wheat dinner roll

Pudding

MO: Veggie egg bake

Wednesday, May 18

Egg strata

Hash browns

Pork sausage

Broccoli

Muffin

Orange juice

MO: Veggie egg bake

Thursday, May 19

Philly cheese steak sandwich

Sautéed peppers/onions/mushrooms

Pea salad

Pineapple

Taffy apple salad

MO: Cheese sandwich

Friday, May 20

Turkey salad (lettuce, turkey, cranberries, egg, onion, cheese, carrots, black beans)

Italian dressing

Muffin

Banana

MO: No meat

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, May 12

Chicken broccoli rice casserole

Carrot coins

Chickpea salad

Tropical fruit

Lemon loaf cake

MO: Veggie chicken broccoli casserole

NCS: SF jello

Friday, May 13

Teriyaki glazed chicken breast

Brown rice

Asian vegetable blend

Edamame salad

Mandarin oranges

Chocolate pudding cup

MO: Veggie teriyaki glazed chicken

NCS: SF pudding

Monday, May 16

Lemon dill baked fish

Tartar sauce

Baked potato/sour cream

Coleslaw

Bread

Marble loaf cake

MO: Veggie meatballs

NCS: SF jello

Tuesday, May 17

Chicken sandwich (chicken breast, bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo)

Calico beans

Green beans

Chunky applesauce

Candy cookie

NAS: Banana

MO: Multi-grain burger

NCS: Banana

SALAD OPTION: Chef salad

To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday

Wednesday, May 18

Egg salad sandwich

Pickled beets

Cucumber slices

Banana

Orange sherbet

MO: n/a

NCS: SF ice cream

Thursday, May 19

Meat sauce

Spaghetti noodles

Carrot coins

Mixed green salad

Peaches

Brownie

MO: Marinara sauce

NCS: SF pudding

Friday, May 20

Pork loin/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Peas

Bread/butter

Mandarin oranges

Apple crisp

MO: Garden wrap

NCS: Spiced apples

