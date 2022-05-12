May 12-20 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, May 12
Pork loin/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Glazed carrots
Cantaloupe
Rye bread
Fruit crisp
MO: No meat egg bake
Friday, May 13
Chicken salad
Croissant
Lettuce leaf
Coleslaw
Pears
Sherbet
MO: Cheese sandwich
Monday, May 16
Cheeseburger
Tomato/onion/lettuce
Wheat bun
Potato wedges
Watermelon
Cookie
MO: Veggie burger
Tuesday, May 17
Lemon baked fish
Baby red potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat dinner roll
Pudding
MO: Veggie egg bake
Wednesday, May 18
Egg strata
Hash browns
Pork sausage
Broccoli
Muffin
Orange juice
MO: Veggie egg bake
Thursday, May 19
Philly cheese steak sandwich
Sautéed peppers/onions/mushrooms
Pea salad
Pineapple
Taffy apple salad
MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, May 20
Turkey salad (lettuce, turkey, cranberries, egg, onion, cheese, carrots, black beans)
Italian dressing
Muffin
Banana
MO: No meat
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, May 12
Chicken broccoli rice casserole
Carrot coins
Chickpea salad
Tropical fruit
Lemon loaf cake
MO: Veggie chicken broccoli casserole
NCS: SF jello
Friday, May 13
Teriyaki glazed chicken breast
Brown rice
Asian vegetable blend
Edamame salad
Mandarin oranges
Chocolate pudding cup
MO: Veggie teriyaki glazed chicken
NCS: SF pudding
Monday, May 16
Lemon dill baked fish
Tartar sauce
Baked potato/sour cream
Coleslaw
Bread
Marble loaf cake
MO: Veggie meatballs
NCS: SF jello
Tuesday, May 17
Chicken sandwich (chicken breast, bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo)
Calico beans
Green beans
Chunky applesauce
Candy cookie
NAS: Banana
MO: Multi-grain burger
NCS: Banana
SALAD OPTION: Chef salad
To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday
Wednesday, May 18
Egg salad sandwich
Pickled beets
Cucumber slices
Banana
Orange sherbet
MO: n/a
NCS: SF ice cream
Thursday, May 19
Meat sauce
Spaghetti noodles
Carrot coins
Mixed green salad
Peaches
Brownie
MO: Marinara sauce
NCS: SF pudding
Friday, May 20
Pork loin/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Peas
Bread/butter
Mandarin oranges
Apple crisp
MO: Garden wrap
NCS: Spiced apples