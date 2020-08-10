To the editor,
I understand the painstaking responsibility of the McFarland School Board pertaining to reopening the schools in the future. Whenever and however you make the decision to reopen schools for in-class learning, regardless of the model you approve, I encourage board members and all administrators to spend a day in a classroom to gain first-hand knowledge and experience what students will be expected to do when they return to in-class learning.
As adults, we shouldn’t expect our children, or any child, to do something that we wouldn’t be willing to do ourselves. It would be beneficial if decision-makers take the time to experience restricted physical movement-to-social distancing-to-guarded socialization-to-fearing the prospect of contracting COVID 19-to-wearing a mask all day-to-other changes expected of children for in-class learning.
Let’s also remember the multiple restrictions required before in-class learning is restarted; the social-emotional rationale for re-opening the schools may not be possible due to those same restrictions.
Tom Mooney
Retired teacher, principal and former McFarland School Board member
