Winter Wonderland in the Village approaches

McFarland will get a dose of holiday and winter cheer next weekend.
The annual holiday celebration, formerly known as Christmas in the Village, was renamed this year to Winter Wonderland in the Village, in an effort to be more inclusive. The celebration is organized by the McFarland Chamber of Commerce.
Below is a listing of Winter Wonderland in the Village activities, shared with the community in a newsletter published by the Chamber of Commerce. More information: https://www.mcfarlandchamber.com/christmas-in-the-village
Friday, Dec. 3
Festivities kick off on Friday, Dec. 3, with a Silent Auction Fundraiser for the McFarland Education Fund, from 5 p.m. Dec. 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5. To participate, visit: mef.cbo.io
Saturday, Dec. 4
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Drive-through pancake breakfast hosted by McFarland Boy Scouts Troop 53 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lewis Park shelter, 5017 Highland Drive. $7.00/ea. or 3 for $20.00 (Pancakes, Ham, Apple Sauce).
8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.: Christ The King Church, 5306 Main Street, will offer the St. Nick’s Children’s Gift Shop for children up to 18 years old to shop for Christmas gifts. Gifts are $3 or less, open to all, and gift wrapping provided. Also shop on Sunday, Dec. 5th from 9am–3pm.
9am–Noon: American Legion Post #534 on Burma Road will offer free cards and crafts to make.
9am–3pm: There will be a Craft & Vendor Fair–McFarland Made in the McFarland High School A Gym, 5103 Farwell Street. It’s hosted by McFarland High School students, and will include vendors, crafters, activities, photo booths and more.
9am–3pm: The McFarland Lions Club is collecting food pantry donations in a drive-through collection drive at 5404 Anthony Street.
9am–3pm: McFarland Lioness Club is holding a Bake Sale at the Craft & Vendor Fair at 5103 Farwell Street.
10am–1pm: Dan Chin Homes & Real Broker, LLC and One Community Bank are holding Photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus at the Gazebo in Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. The event also includes refreshments, treats, balloon twisting and airbrush tattoos.
10am–1pm: Rock ‘n Rollz will offer make your own Gingerbread Houses.
10am–3pm: The McFarland Sparks 4-H Club is having a Brat Fry and K-9 Bake Sale in the McFarland High School parking lot 5103 Farwell Street. Sales of grilled brats will go to the McFarland Sparks 4-H Club and baked goods will benefit McFarland’s K-9 Unit.
10am–4pm: McFarland Historical Society is hosting A Very Victorian Christmas at the Larson House Museum, 6003 Exchange Street. The home will be decorated, with treats and carols for guests. There will also be a reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas” at 3 p.m.
1pm–3pm: McFarland Equity Project is educating on community traditions with an equity walk and cultural scavenger hunt, beginning at William McFarland Park, 4802 Marsh Road.
1pm–3pm: There will be free Horse Drawn Carriage Rides by Karen’s Karriages in the Dale Center parking lot on US Highway 51.
4:30pm–6pm: There will be a Holiday Bonfire/Community Tree Lighting at Arnold Larson Park (west side). Event includes bonfire, hot apple cider or cocoa and music.
4:30pm–6pm: There will be a Tailgate with Santa at the gazebo at Arnold Larson Park. For $6.00 enjoy a brat or hot dog, chips, fruit, dessert and water. Proceeds will support Dan Chin Homes Foundation Living Expenses Support Program.
4:30pm: The annual Illuminated Fire Truck Parade will begin at Fire Station, and the trucks will parade around the village before arriving at the bonfire to drop off Santa (5:00pm).
Local businesses will also have open houses, treat giveaways, sales and more.