McFarland cross country 13th at Spring Green

The McFarland cross country team took on the Spring Green Golf Course during the River Valley Invite, with the boys and girls teams each finishing in 13th place, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
For the boys, freshman Spencer Alf finished in 25th place with a time of 17 minutes and 51.1 seconds. Freshmen Issac Ewing (19:18.3) and Paxton Nygaard (19:20.4) finished in 63rd and 64th place.
Sophomore Leo Freedman (19:39.3) ended the race in 73rd place. In 85th was sophomore Brock Spiegel (20:00.1). Junior Max Andrew (20:33.8) placed in 95th and freshman Austin Nickels (20:43.6) ended the race in 99th.
For the girls, sophomore Elise Freeman ran to a 13th-place finish with a time of 21.02.1. In 26th place was senior Lilly Innes (21:45.1), and in 82nd place was senior Brielle Bruce, who finished with a time of 24:48.7. Sophomores Annika Cheadle (26:27.3) and Kinzie Bockenhauer (30:01.3) finished in 91st and 92nd place.
Team scores boys: Madison La Follette 68, DeForest 86, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 116, Sauk Prairie 159, Monroe 166, Mount Horeb 170, New Glarus/Monticello 187, Waunakee 205, Lodi 213, Edgewood 245, Baraboo 259, Wisconsin Dells 273, McFarland 310, River Valley 313, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 360, Reedsburg Area 386.
Team scores girls: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 59, DeForest 88, Waunakee 91, New Glarus/Monticello 112, Mount Horeb 117, Monroe 172, Sauk Prairie 208, Edgewood 220, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 242, Baraboo 282, Wisconsin Dells 284, Lodi 291, McFarland 304, River Valley 310.