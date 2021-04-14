The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a fatal crash in McFarland that occurred Tuesday night.
According to the DOJ, a McFarland police officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle south bound on U.S. Highway 51 at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle did not stop and exited the highway on Siggelkow Road, did not stop at the stop sign at the bottom of the ramp, and drove east on Siggelkow Road.
The officer had activated emergency lights on the police vehicle, and after observing the vehicle fleeing, ended the pursuit, according to a DOJ release. A short time later, as the officer was driving east on Siggelkow Road, the vehicle drove past the officer accelerating heading west on Siggelkow Road. Once the officer turned around, the officer saw the vehicle had crashed into a house.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Four passengers were transported to an area hospital. Six people were in the home when the vehicle crashed into it. None were injured.
DCI is conducting the death investigation at the request of the McFarland Police Department. DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
