Calling all bookworms: Planning processes for E.D. Locke Public Library’s next 10 business years are underway and library personnel are asking for public input.
By taking a survey located on the library’s website, community members can offer feedback and input on what they like about the library, as well as suggestions for future changes in services and procedures.
The survey, which is open until Nov. 6, covers a wide range of topics including how often people are attending the library, a rating of the library’s services from great to poor, things that library patrons hope to see improve, and which aspects of the library patrons value most.
Library Director Heidi Cox said the library has conducted similar planning projects and surveys in the past, but this one is the first of its kind. Normally, the library’s strategic plans only look two years into the future, but with the impacts of COVID-19 this year, Cox said a more long-term plan is necessary.
“It turns out that a pandemic is both the best and the worst time to try to conduct a long-range study,” Cox said. “When we shut down during the pandemic, we basically had to reinvent our entire service model to be able to continue to serve the public.”
Cox also said that library staff are hoping that the survey will answer some questions about how the impacts of COVID-19 will carry on in the coming years, and continue to affect their business over the next decade.
Some of the questions on staff members’ minds are what patrons are going to want from the library moving forward, whether or not people will want to gather in groups post-COVID, and if patrons will end up favoring virtual programming as opposed to the normal pre-COVID in-person programming.
“We are hoping to get a snapshot of what the community loves about the current library and what they would like to see in the future. As a staff, we work really hard to serve our community and offer the services that mean the most to them,” Cox explained.
In 2019 alone, the library saw more than 100,000 visitors and almost 20,000 in program attendance. Over the past five years, community demand for the library’s services has sharply increased, and library staff are hoping to see this trend continue.
“I think that the library ten years from now will be a really vibrant community space with programs occurring both inside the library and out,” Cox said.
As an incentive to fill out the survey, those who participate will be in the running to win a $100 gift card from Vitruvian Farms. All surveys must be completed by Nov. 6.
To take the survey, visit mcfarlandlibrary.org/future-planning-survey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.