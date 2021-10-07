Popular e-books and digital audio books available free 24/7 from E.D. Locke Public Library

As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library.
McFarland residents can access a wide selection of popular digital e-books and audio books free from the E.D. Locke Public Library. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, or visiting https://wplc.overdrive.com/.
In addition, the E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting a live, virtual demonstration of how to get started with borrowing e-books and audio books through the Libby app. This free online event features sessions for both new and experienced users and takes place on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. More information and registration can be found here: https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/learning-libby-experts.
Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the E.D. Locke Public Library’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers e-books, audio books, and digital magazines, including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may browse the McFarland Public Library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [U.S. only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying e-books, audio books and more, download Libby or visit OverDrive https://wplc.overdrive.com/.