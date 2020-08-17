The Madison College women’s basketball team is looking for players interested in joining the 2020-21 squad.
Assistant coach James Adams recently sent out a message via Twitter that said, “I’m still looking for players for Madison College Women’s Basketball. If you’re a 2020 graduate or looking to transfer to a two year institution please DM (direct message) with your interests #WolfpackWbb."
The 2019-20 Wolfpack team with seven freshmen and two sophomores finished with an overall record of 17-11 and 8-6 in the North Central Community College Conference (N4C) under head coach Lois Heeren, who is entering her fifth year at the helm.
The N4C includes six junior colleges in Wisconsin and Illinois.
