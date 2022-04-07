 Skip to main content
April 7-15 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, April 7

Ham

Scalloped potatoes

Stewed tomatoes

Applesauce

Rye bread

Cookie

MO: Veggie patty

Friday, April 8

Taco salad (lettuce, beef, cheese, tomato, onion, salsa, sour cream, black beans)

Spanish rice

Tropical fruit

Apple slices

MO: No meat, add beans

Monday, April 11

Pot roast

Parsley potatoes

Green beans

Wheat dinner roll

Fruited crisp

MO: Veggie patty

Tuesday, April 12

Honey baked chicken

Brown rice

Peas

French bread

Orange wedges

Fruit pie

MO: Rice/beans

Wednesday, April 13

Chicken tenders

Yams

Broccoli

French bread

Ambrosia salad

MO: Veggie patty

Thursday, April 14

Chicken ranch salad (lettuce, celery, tomato, carrots, croutons, dressing)

Mandarin oranges

Muffin

Ice cream

MO: No meat, add beans

Friday, April 15

Breaded fish sandwich

Wheat bun

Baby red potatoes

California blend veggies

Watermelon

Pudding

MO: Cheese sandwich

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, April 7

Rustic tomato bean soup

Crackers

Caesar salad (lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, dressing)

Pineapple

Strawberry Jello

MO: Veggie tomato bean soup

NCS: SF Jello

Friday, April 8

Fish sandwich (breaded fillet, bun, cheese, tartar sauce)

Yams

Peas

Pears

Cinnamon swirl loaf cake

MO: Pita/Hummus

NCS: SF Pudding

Monday, April 11

Roast turkey/gravy (NAS no gravy)

Cranberry stuffing

Three bean salad

Yam bake

Pears

Frosted pumpkin bar

NAS: Green beans

MO: Veggie chicken/gravy

NCS: Spiced apples

Tuesday, April 12

Chili

Cheese garnish (NAS omit)

Baked potato

Sour cream/butter

Cornbread

Warm cinnamon spiced apples

Chocolate chip cookie

MO: Veggie chili

NCS: SF cookie

SALAD OPTION: Tuna salad

To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday

Wednesday, April 13

Pork loin/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Peas

Ww bread/butter

Mandarin oranges

Cherry crisp

MO: Garden burger

NCS: SF pudding

Thursday, April 14

Traditional meatloaf

Baked potato casserole

Broccoli

bread/butter

Chunky applesauce

MO: Garden wrap

NCS: n/a

Friday, April 15

Lemon dill baked fish

Tartar sauce

Baked potato

Sour cream

Coleslaw

bread/butter

Marble loaf cake

MO: Egg salad

NCS: SF Jello

