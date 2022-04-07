April 7-15 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, April 7
Ham
Scalloped potatoes
Stewed tomatoes
Applesauce
Rye bread
Cookie
MO: Veggie patty
Friday, April 8
Taco salad (lettuce, beef, cheese, tomato, onion, salsa, sour cream, black beans)
Spanish rice
Tropical fruit
Apple slices
MO: No meat, add beans
Monday, April 11
Pot roast
Parsley potatoes
Green beans
Wheat dinner roll
Fruited crisp
MO: Veggie patty
Tuesday, April 12
Honey baked chicken
Brown rice
Peas
French bread
Orange wedges
Fruit pie
MO: Rice/beans
Wednesday, April 13
Chicken tenders
Yams
Broccoli
French bread
Ambrosia salad
MO: Veggie patty
Thursday, April 14
Chicken ranch salad (lettuce, celery, tomato, carrots, croutons, dressing)
Mandarin oranges
Muffin
Ice cream
MO: No meat, add beans
Friday, April 15
Breaded fish sandwich
Wheat bun
Baby red potatoes
California blend veggies
Watermelon
Pudding
MO: Cheese sandwich
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, April 7
Rustic tomato bean soup
Crackers
Caesar salad (lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, dressing)
Pineapple
Strawberry Jello
MO: Veggie tomato bean soup
NCS: SF Jello
Friday, April 8
Fish sandwich (breaded fillet, bun, cheese, tartar sauce)
Yams
Peas
Pears
Cinnamon swirl loaf cake
MO: Pita/Hummus
NCS: SF Pudding
Monday, April 11
Roast turkey/gravy (NAS no gravy)
Cranberry stuffing
Three bean salad
Yam bake
Pears
Frosted pumpkin bar
NAS: Green beans
MO: Veggie chicken/gravy
NCS: Spiced apples
Tuesday, April 12
Chili
Cheese garnish (NAS omit)
Baked potato
Sour cream/butter
Cornbread
Warm cinnamon spiced apples
Chocolate chip cookie
MO: Veggie chili
NCS: SF cookie
SALAD OPTION: Tuna salad
To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday
Wednesday, April 13
Pork loin/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Peas
Ww bread/butter
Mandarin oranges
Cherry crisp
MO: Garden burger
NCS: SF pudding
Thursday, April 14
Traditional meatloaf
Baked potato casserole
Broccoli
bread/butter
Chunky applesauce
MO: Garden wrap
NCS: n/a
Friday, April 15
Lemon dill baked fish
Tartar sauce
Baked potato
Sour cream
Coleslaw
bread/butter
Marble loaf cake
MO: Egg salad
NCS: SF Jello