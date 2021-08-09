College News: Aug. 12

Students from Cottage Grove, McFarland, Madison and Monona recently graduated from their respective Universities, or earned academic honors.
UW-Madison
Graduates
Local students completed their degrees at UW-Madison during the spring 2021 semester, celebrating commencement on May 8.
Cottage Grove:
Madeline Braun -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies
Connor Fahey -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in landscape architecture
Rachel Feit -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of music in music performance, graduated with distinction
Griffin Haase -- School of Business, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics
Rachel Her -- School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of medicine
Kelcie Lee -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in biochemistry
Madeline Masters -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in human development and family studies
Samantha Mauel -- College of Engineering, bachelor of science in civil engineering, graduated with highest distinction
Carson Weber -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in personal finance
Madison:
Anjali Beck -- College of Letters and Science, master of arts in library and information studies
Alexandra Coxhead -- College of Engineering, master of science in civil and environmental engineering
Kevin Dillon -- School of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy
Isioma Enwemnwa -- College of Engineering, bachelor of science in industrial engineering
Marissa Fernandez -- School of Education, bachelor of science in education, special education
Kylee Gilbert -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in psychology
Em Giombi -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts in journalism
Janel Hutchison -- College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science in community and environmental sociology and life sciences communication, graduated with highest distinction
Jason Kowieski -- School of Business, master of science in business, operations and technology management
Roberto Mata -- School of Education, master of fine arts in art
Mariana Montgomery -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in life sciences communication
Kara Mudd -- School of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy
Jason Pascoe -- School of Education, master of arts in art
Deepika Raj -- Law School, doctor of law
Molly Rouse -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, political science and Russian
Rebecca Turk -- School of Education, bachelor of science in art
Megan Witz -- School of Education, bachelor of science in art
Bonniejean Zitske -- School of Education, master of science in educational leadership & policy analysis
McFarland:
Ally Abbueh -- College of Letters and Science, master of science in communication sciences and disorders
Ben Aehl -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts in history
Jacob Aeh -- College of Letters and Science, master of arts in Russian, East European & central Asian studies
Katie Bina -- College of Letters and Science, master of social work
Michael Droessler -- School of Business, master of business administration in general management
Bradley Dunn -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts in mathematics
Allison East -- School of Education, bachelor of science in kinesiology, graduated with distinction
Chris Glover -- School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of medicine
Danielle Green -- School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of physical therapy
Abdullah Hussaini -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in agricultural business management
Kylie Kroneman -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies
Ryan Mellstrom -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in economics
Jacob Olivares -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering
Jennifer Orshak -- School of Nursing, doctor of philosophy, nursing
Anna Schieldt -- School of Business, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking, and operations and technology management
Keegan Schoeller -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in microbiology
Alexis Skeffington -- School of Business, bachelor of business administration in accounting, graduated with distinction
Jon Van Veen -- College of Engineering, bachelor of science in electrical engineering
David Walters -- College of Letters and Science, master of social work
Linda Zhao -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in computer sciences, graduated with distinction
Monona:
Adam Albers -- College of Engineering, bachelor of science in geological engineering
Jeremy Duss -- School of Education, master of science in educational psychology
Anna Gardner -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in neurobiology, graduated with distinction
Tamar Halmann -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in neurobiology
Elizabeth Johnson -- School of Education, bachelor of science in rehabilitation psychology
Rowan Karaman -- School of Medicine and Public Health, master of science in clinical investigation
Adam Knight -- School of Business, master of business administration in general management
Nathan Ng -- School of Education, bachelor of science in kinesiology
John Reimer -- College of Engineering, doctor of philosophy in civil and environmental engineering
Amy Shipley -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, doctor of philosophy, wildlife ecology
Julianne Snyder -- School of Education, master of science in educational psychology
Jacy Swiggum -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies
Samantha Walczuk -- School of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy
Jessica Witham -- School of Business, master of arts in business, arts and creative enterprise leadership
Lily Zander -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in environmental sciences
Dean’s List
UW-Madison has recognized local students for their academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester. Each university school or college sets its own Dean’s List requirements.
Cottage Grove:
Victor Banovetz, School of Business
Isaac Becker, College of Engineering
Nikki Benedict, School of Education
Amaya Beneker, School of Human Ecology
Devin Bilder, College of Letters and Science
Annika Bilitz, College of Letters and Science
Travis Bird, College of Letters and Science
Jordan Bishop, School of Business
Grace Borchert, College of Letters and Science
Jordan Dahlhauser, School of Education
Kailey DeVault, College of Engineering
Hanna Doll, School of Nursing
Lilly Dye, College of Letters and Science
Maelia Dziedzic, College of Engineering
Connor Fahey, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Rachel Feit, College of Letters and Science
Ethan Frydenlund, College of Letters and Science
Jade Haase, College of Letters and Science
Spencer Hampton, College of Engineering
Michael Hepfinger, College of Letters and Science
Madison Hibner, College of Letters and Science
Corey Holl, School of Education
Baylie Holum, College of Letters and Science
Ethan Jones, College of Engineering
Connor Keith, School of Education
Meghan Keith, School of Nursing
Savannah Kohn, College of Letters and Science
Parker Kuehni, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Samantha Mauel, College of Engineering
Hailey Munz, College of Letters and Science
Max Nelson, College of Engineering
Abigail Nowicki, College of Letters and Science
Mary O'Malley, College of Letters and Science
Isabella Rivera, College of Letters and Science
Alyssa Ruehlow, College of Letters and Science
Sanaa Semia, College of Letters and Science
Emmaline Soderholm, College of Letters and Science
Ryan Stevenson, College of Letters and Science
Keaton Straka, College of Letters and Science
Martin Strey, School of Business
Ellie Thoma, College of Letters and Science
Sam Wagner, College of Engineering
Carson Weber, School of Human Ecology
Chad Weber, College of Letters and Science
Jackie Welsch, School of Pharmacy
Rachel Yundt, School of Education
Michael Zande, College of Engineering
Kayleigh Zank, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Madison:
Julia Banchik-Lesniak, College of Letters and Science
Angelina Blechl, College of Letters and Science
Isioma Enwemnwa, College of Engineering
Marissa Fernandez, School of Education
Kylee Gilbert, College of Letters and Science
Em Giombi, College of Letters and Science
Janel Hutchison, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Sydney Jan, College of Letters and Science
Jack Jensen, School of Nursing
Michael Johnson, College of Engineering
Robert Lange, College of Letters and Science
Miriam Mraz, School of Education
Liliana Ortiz, School of Nursing
Sidney Schrage, School of Human Ecology
Cal Schroeder, College of Engineering
Riley Swenson, College of Letters and Science
Hailey Thurston, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Rebecca Turk, School of Education
Casey Winter, College of Letters and Science
Jack Winter, College of Engineering
Briana Wirag, College of Letters and Science
Megan Witz, School of Education
Zoe Young, College of Letters and Science
McFarland:
Megan Broome, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Michelle Butcher, College of Letters and Science
Henry Byers, College of Engineering
Ella Ceelen, College of Letters and Science
Allison East, School of Education
Mallory Emerson, School of Education
Patrick Fasick, College of Letters and Science
Rebecca Forman, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Lizzy Fortune, College of Letters and Science
Joseph Green, School of Education
Abdullah Hussaini, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Isabella Jansen, School of Education
Carter Kreft, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Anna Larson, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Zosia Martinka, School of Nursing
Anna Mattmiller, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Olivia Mayne, College of Letters and Science
Molly McCaulley, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Shannon Mullen, School of Nursing
Josh Murwin, College of Engineering
Erik Pagenkopf, College of Engineering
Hunter Patchin, School of Business
Courtney Quinn, School of Pharmacy
Keegan Schoeller, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Sky Showers, College of Letters and Science
Jon Van Veen, College of Engineering
Brady Wagner, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Linda Zhao, College of Letters and Science
Monona:
Jett Bailey, School of Education
Reez Bailey, School of Education
Anika Davick, School of Nursing
Soren Davick, College of Letters and Science
Sarah Fahlberg, College of Letters and Science
Anna Gardner, College of Letters and Science
Autumn Johnson, School of Education
Elizabeth Johnson, School of Education
Ryan Keaveny, School of Nursing
Cassandra Keller, School of Education
Julian Kern Steffen, College of Engineering
Audra Koscik, School of Education
Kai Linsenmeyer, College of Engineering
Emma Millholland, College of Letters and Science
Elizabeth Ng, College of Letters and Science
Nathan Ng, School of Education
William Pendleton, School of Education
Samantha Probelsky, College of Letters and Science
Maddie Raffel, School of Human Ecology
Annika Rasmussen, College of Engineering
Jacy Swiggum, School of Human Ecology
Olivia Veserat, College of Letters and Science
Madeline Wellman, College of Letters and Science
Southeast Missouri State University
Dani Dorn of McFarland has been named to the President’s List for undergraduate achievement during the spring 2021 semester. To be selected for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, complete 12 hours of credit and achieve no grade below an A. Dorn also earned a place on the school’s Dean’s List.
Iowa State University
Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University. Students named to the list must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 credits. Gabriel Pierre Murphy, a mechanical engineering major from Madison was named to the list. William Paul Gavins of Monona, a computer engineering major, was also selected.
Ripon College
Three local students earned Dean’s List honors from Ripon College during the spring 2021 semester. Students must earn a 3.4 grade point average on a 4.0 scale to earn the honor.
Students named to the list were: Keara Duffy of McFarland (psychology major, French minor), Brianna Kirvan-Prieve of McFarland (undeclared) and Maeve Kim of Cottage Grove (chemistry-biology major, sociology minor).
UW-River Falls
Graduates
Madeline Ellenbecker of Monona earned a bachelor of science degree from UW-River Falls this spring. Ellenbecker earned a degree in Agricultural Business.
Dean’s List
Colleen Ross, an animal science major from Cottage Grove, and Maddie Ellenbecker, an agricultural business major from Monona, were selected for the UW-River Falls Dean’s List during the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher as a full-time student.
Mount Mary University
Ashley Bostwick of Monona earned a master of science degree in art therapy from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee in spring 2021. Bostwick was one of 227 students to complete their degrees this spring.