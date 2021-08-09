College News: Aug. 12

You are the owner of this article.
Students from Cottage Grove, McFarland, Madison and Monona recently graduated from their respective Universities, or earned academic honors. 

UW-Madison

Graduates

Local students completed their degrees at UW-Madison during the spring 2021 semester, celebrating commencement on May 8.

Cottage Grove:

Madeline Braun -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies

Connor Fahey -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in landscape architecture

Rachel Feit -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of music in music performance, graduated with distinction

Griffin Haase -- School of Business, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics

Rachel Her -- School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of medicine

Kelcie Lee -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in biochemistry

Madeline Masters -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in human development and family studies

Samantha Mauel -- College of Engineering, bachelor of science in civil engineering, graduated with highest distinction

Carson Weber -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in personal finance

Madison:

Anjali Beck -- College of Letters and Science, master of arts in library and information studies

Alexandra Coxhead -- College of Engineering, master of science in civil and environmental engineering

Kevin Dillon -- School of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy

Isioma Enwemnwa -- College of Engineering, bachelor of science in industrial engineering

Marissa Fernandez -- School of Education, bachelor of science in education, special education

Kylee Gilbert -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in psychology

Em Giombi -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts in journalism

Janel Hutchison -- College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science in community and environmental sociology and life sciences communication, graduated with highest distinction

Jason Kowieski -- School of Business, master of science in business, operations and technology management

Roberto Mata -- School of Education, master of fine arts in art

Mariana Montgomery -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in life sciences communication

Kara Mudd -- School of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy

Jason Pascoe -- School of Education, master of arts in art

Deepika Raj -- Law School, doctor of law

Molly Rouse -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, political science and Russian

Rebecca Turk -- School of Education, bachelor of science in art

Megan Witz -- School of Education, bachelor of science in art

Bonniejean Zitske -- School of Education, master of science in educational leadership & policy analysis

McFarland:

Ally Abbueh -- College of Letters and Science, master of science in communication sciences and disorders

Ben Aehl -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts in history

Jacob Aeh -- College of Letters and Science, master of arts in Russian, East European & central Asian studies

Katie Bina -- College of Letters and Science, master of social work

Michael Droessler -- School of Business, master of business administration in general management

Bradley Dunn -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts in mathematics

Allison East -- School of Education, bachelor of science in kinesiology, graduated with distinction

Chris Glover -- School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of medicine

Danielle Green -- School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of physical therapy

Abdullah Hussaini -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in agricultural business management

Kylie Kroneman -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies

Ryan Mellstrom -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in economics

Jacob Olivares -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering

Jennifer Orshak -- School of Nursing, doctor of philosophy, nursing

Anna Schieldt -- School of Business, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking, and operations and technology management

Keegan Schoeller -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in microbiology

Alexis Skeffington -- School of Business, bachelor of business administration in accounting, graduated with distinction

Jon Van Veen -- College of Engineering, bachelor of science in electrical engineering

David Walters -- College of Letters and Science, master of social work

Linda Zhao -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in computer sciences, graduated with distinction

Monona:

Adam Albers -- College of Engineering, bachelor of science in geological engineering

Jeremy Duss -- School of Education, master of science in educational psychology

Anna Gardner -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in neurobiology, graduated with distinction

Tamar Halmann -- College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science in neurobiology

Elizabeth Johnson -- School of Education, bachelor of science in rehabilitation psychology

Rowan Karaman -- School of Medicine and Public Health, master of science in clinical investigation

Adam Knight -- School of Business, master of business administration in general management

Nathan Ng -- School of Education, bachelor of science in kinesiology

John Reimer -- College of Engineering, doctor of philosophy in civil and environmental engineering

Amy Shipley -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, doctor of philosophy, wildlife ecology

Julianne Snyder -- School of Education, master of science in educational psychology

Jacy Swiggum -- School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies

Samantha Walczuk -- School of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy

Jessica Witham -- School of Business, master of arts in business, arts and creative enterprise leadership

Lily Zander -- College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science in environmental sciences

Dean’s List

UW-Madison has recognized local students for their academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester. Each university school or college sets its own Dean’s List requirements.

Cottage Grove:

Victor Banovetz, School of Business

Isaac Becker, College of Engineering

Nikki Benedict, School of Education

Amaya Beneker, School of Human Ecology

Devin Bilder, College of Letters and Science

Annika Bilitz, College of Letters and Science

Travis Bird, College of Letters and Science

Jordan Bishop, School of Business

Grace Borchert, College of Letters and Science

Jordan Dahlhauser, School of Education

Kailey DeVault, College of Engineering

Hanna Doll, School of Nursing

Lilly Dye, College of Letters and Science

Maelia Dziedzic, College of Engineering

Connor Fahey, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Rachel Feit, College of Letters and Science

Ethan Frydenlund, College of Letters and Science

Jade Haase, College of Letters and Science

Spencer Hampton, College of Engineering

Michael Hepfinger, College of Letters and Science

Madison Hibner, College of Letters and Science

Corey Holl, School of Education

Baylie Holum, College of Letters and Science

Ethan Jones, College of Engineering

Connor Keith, School of Education

Meghan Keith, School of Nursing

Savannah Kohn, College of Letters and Science

Parker Kuehni, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Samantha Mauel, College of Engineering

Hailey Munz, College of Letters and Science

Max Nelson, College of Engineering

Abigail Nowicki, College of Letters and Science

Mary O'Malley, College of Letters and Science

Isabella Rivera, College of Letters and Science

Alyssa Ruehlow, College of Letters and Science

Sanaa Semia, College of Letters and Science

Emmaline Soderholm, College of Letters and Science

Ryan Stevenson, College of Letters and Science

Keaton Straka, College of Letters and Science

Martin Strey, School of Business

Ellie Thoma, College of Letters and Science

Sam Wagner, College of Engineering

Carson Weber, School of Human Ecology

Chad Weber, College of Letters and Science

Jackie Welsch, School of Pharmacy

Rachel Yundt, School of Education

Michael Zande, College of Engineering

Kayleigh Zank, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Madison:

Julia Banchik-Lesniak, College of Letters and Science

Angelina Blechl, College of Letters and Science

Isioma Enwemnwa, College of Engineering

Marissa Fernandez, School of Education

Kylee Gilbert, College of Letters and Science

Em Giombi, College of Letters and Science

Janel Hutchison, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Sydney Jan, College of Letters and Science

Jack Jensen, School of Nursing

Michael Johnson, College of Engineering

Robert Lange, College of Letters and Science

Miriam Mraz, School of Education

Liliana Ortiz, School of Nursing

Sidney Schrage, School of Human Ecology

Cal Schroeder, College of Engineering

Riley Swenson, College of Letters and Science

Hailey Thurston, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Rebecca Turk, School of Education

Casey Winter, College of Letters and Science

Jack Winter, College of Engineering

Briana Wirag, College of Letters and Science

Megan Witz, School of Education

Zoe Young, College of Letters and Science

McFarland:

Megan Broome, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Michelle Butcher, College of Letters and Science

Henry Byers, College of Engineering

Ella Ceelen, College of Letters and Science

Allison East, School of Education

Mallory Emerson, School of Education

Patrick Fasick, College of Letters and Science

Rebecca Forman, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Lizzy Fortune, College of Letters and Science

Joseph Green, School of Education

Abdullah Hussaini, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Isabella Jansen, School of Education

Carter Kreft, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Anna Larson, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Zosia Martinka, School of Nursing

Anna Mattmiller, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Olivia Mayne, College of Letters and Science

Molly McCaulley, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Shannon Mullen, School of Nursing

Josh Murwin, College of Engineering

Erik Pagenkopf, College of Engineering

Hunter Patchin, School of Business

Courtney Quinn, School of Pharmacy

Keegan Schoeller, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Sky Showers, College of Letters and Science

Jon Van Veen, College of Engineering

Brady Wagner, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Linda Zhao, College of Letters and Science

Monona:

Jett Bailey, School of Education

Reez Bailey, School of Education

Anika Davick, School of Nursing

Soren Davick, College of Letters and Science

Sarah Fahlberg, College of Letters and Science

Anna Gardner, College of Letters and Science

Autumn Johnson, School of Education

Elizabeth Johnson, School of Education

Ryan Keaveny, School of Nursing

Cassandra Keller, School of Education

Julian Kern Steffen, College of Engineering

Audra Koscik, School of Education

Kai Linsenmeyer, College of Engineering

Emma Millholland, College of Letters and Science

Elizabeth Ng, College of Letters and Science

Nathan Ng, School of Education

William Pendleton, School of Education

Samantha Probelsky, College of Letters and Science

Maddie Raffel, School of Human Ecology

Annika Rasmussen, College of Engineering

Jacy Swiggum, School of Human Ecology

Olivia Veserat, College of Letters and Science

Madeline Wellman, College of Letters and Science

Southeast Missouri State University

Dani Dorn of McFarland has been named to the President’s List for undergraduate achievement during the spring 2021 semester. To be selected for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, complete 12 hours of credit and achieve no grade below an A. Dorn also earned a place on the school’s Dean’s List.

Iowa State University

Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University. Students named to the list must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 credits. Gabriel Pierre Murphy, a mechanical engineering major from Madison was named to the list. William Paul Gavins of Monona, a computer engineering major, was also selected.

Ripon College

Three local students earned Dean’s List honors from Ripon College during the spring 2021 semester. Students must earn a 3.4 grade point average on a 4.0 scale to earn the honor.

Students named to the list were: Keara Duffy of McFarland (psychology major, French minor), Brianna Kirvan-Prieve of McFarland (undeclared) and Maeve Kim of Cottage Grove (chemistry-biology major, sociology minor).

UW-River Falls

Graduates

Madeline Ellenbecker of Monona earned a bachelor of science degree from UW-River Falls this spring. Ellenbecker earned a degree in Agricultural Business.

Dean’s List

Colleen Ross, an animal science major from Cottage Grove, and Maddie Ellenbecker, an agricultural business major from Monona, were selected for the UW-River Falls Dean’s List during the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher as a full-time student.

Mount Mary University

Ashley Bostwick of Monona earned a master of science degree in art therapy from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee in spring 2021. Bostwick was one of 227 students to complete their degrees this spring.

