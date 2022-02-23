McFarland boys hockey loses to Arrowhead, Oregon

Two goals from sophomore forward Mason Pommerening were not enough for the Spartans on Friday, Feb. 11, losing 9-2 to Arrowhead.
The Warhawks (17-6-1) went up 3-0 in the first period before Pommerening scored his first goal on a power play, assisted by sophomore forward Drew Snyder and senior forward Aiden Gabrielse.
Pommerening cut the lead to 3-2 with another goal in the first period, assisted by junior forward Caleb DeChambeau and junior defenseman Tegan O’Brien.
However, three goals in the second and three in the third period by the Warhawks gave Arrowhead a 9-2 victory.
McFarland senior Jaden Devous recorded 31 saves in the loss. McFarland (13-11, 8-4) finishes the regular season in third place in the Badger-East Conference standings. The Spartans will face Monona Grove (9-15, 5-7) at the McFarland Community Ice Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 to start the playoffs.
Arrowhead 9, McFarland 2
McFarland 2 0 0 — 2
Arrowhead 3 3 3 — 9
1st period
A- Tyson Skaggs (Zach Wolverton, Hunter Mullett), 1:20. A- Sam Neubert (Joey Neubert), 7:20. A- Tyson Skaggs (Grant LaMar, Zach Wolverton), 9:29. M- Mason Pommerening (PP) (Drew Snyder, Aiden Gabrielse), 11:55. M- Mason Pommerening (Caleb DeChambeau, Tegan O’Brien), 15:35.
2nd period
A- Will Merrick (PP) (Joey Neubert, Hunter Mullett), 9:25. A- Zach Wolverton (Grant LaMar, Tyson Skaggs), 11:04. A- Hunter Phippen, 15:03.
3rd period
A- Hunter Mullett (PP) (Hunter Phippen, Zach Wolverton), 8:38. A- Hunter Mullett (Zach Wolverton), 11:04. A- Owen Young (Andrew Catalano, Hunter Phippen), 15:03.
Oregon 7, McFarland 1
Senior forward Simeon Pommerening scored the lone goal for the Spartans in a 7-1 loss to Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Andrew Jicha of Oregon put the Panthers up 1-0 with a goal in the first period. The Panthers then took a 3-0 lead in the second period before Pommerening scored for McFarland, assisted by senior defenseman Christopher Flemming.
Oregon (15-9, 5-5) added two more goals in the second period with Jicha scoring both, putting Oregon up 5-1. In the third period, the Panthers added two more goals to claim the 7-1 victory.
McFarland senior goalie Jaden Devous recorded 32 saves in the loss.
Oregon 7, McFarland 1
Oregon 1 4 2 — 7
McFarland 0 1 0 — 1
1st period
O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer, Joe Roemer), 5:29.
2nd period
O- Easton Lindert (Cameron Mueller, Jacob Cameron), 1:47. O- Andrew Jicha (Jacob Cameron, Kyle Rohrer), 2:28. M- Simeon Pommerening (Christopher Flemming), 4:54. O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer, Logan Leatherberry), 7:05. O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer), 12:29.
3rd period
O- Kyle Rohrer (Joe Roemer), 3:30. O- Jacob Cameron (Joe Roemer), 15:19.