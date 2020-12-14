West Bend Mutual Insurance of West Bend, Wisconsin is helping the Miracle League of Dane County reach its fundraising goals to build a baseball diamond for children with disabilities at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.
West Bend made a donation of $25,000 toward construction of the facility, which may open in late May or early June of 2021. The Miracle League has said it would need $425,000 to complete the work.
“As the Miracle League’s slogan indicates, everyone deserves a chance to play baseball, and West Bend Mutual Insurance is thrilled to be able to help make it a reality in Dane County and the surrounding area,” said Jim Schwalen, senior vice president marketing and personal lines at West Bend Mutual Insurance.
The Miracle League expects 80-90 kids to play in games in 2021 with up to 150 kids by 2022, said Bill Schultz, the league’s founder and executive director.
The field will feature rubberized turf, so children with wheelchairs, walkers, or difficulty walking can experience the game with the help of “buddies,” volunteers who help each child hit, throw, field, and score a run.
Most of the ball field’s first phase of construction has been completed, including excavating and grading and the pouring of the concrete base over which the rubberized field surface.
Other features will include fencing, a backstop, dugouts, spectator bleachers, a video scoreboard, and park benches.
“West Bend Mutual Insurance is a wonderful partner to have on this project. Their support will help hundreds of kids and their families experience the joys of playing baseball and camaraderie of others,” Schultz said.
Schultz, who learned about the Miracle League from television and helped get the fundraising drive started, was born with an amputated right leg at birth and a deformed left arm and hand.
As a child growing up in New York state, Schultz was not allowed to play Little League baseball because of his disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.