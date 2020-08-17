Margaret L. (Alsmo) (Ellestad) Stolen, 97, passed away peacefully Aug. 15, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton.
She was born Aug. 14, 1923, to Raymond and Martha Alsmo on the home farm in McFarland, the third of 12 children. On Nov. 3, 1951, she married Curtis Ellestad, who preceded her in death in 1975. On May 3, 1986, she married Ingman Stolen, who passed away in 2014.
Margaret worked for McFarland State Bank from 1944-1951 and 1976-1986. She and Curtis ran Ellestad Concrete Products for 15 years until his death. She enjoyed travel, including trips to the Holy Land, visiting her family home in Norway with Ingman, and many trips throughout the United States. She was a voracious reader and an excellent cook and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Margaret had a strong Christian faith and was a lifelong member of McFarland Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Rebecca Circle and served a term on the church council and many other committees.
She is survived by her children, James (Linda) Ellestad, Mark (Huldah) Ellestad, Betty (Bob) Kalhagen and Ingman’s son, Robert (Mary) Stolen; grandchildren, Ruth (James) Ewing, Tim (Kelsey) Ellestad, Pete Ellestad, Curt (Jen) Ellestad, Ben (Tricia) Ellestad, Evan (Melissa) Ellestad, Dan Ellestad, Joe Ellestad, Adam Ellestad, Toby Ellestad, Molly (Brian) Wohlfeil, Jeff (Suzanne Smelcer) Kalhagen, Paul Stolen and Laura Stolen.
Margaret is also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren, Isaac, Beckett, Adelaide, Isla, Trinity, Cody, Lily, Chloe, Damon, Brooklyn, Ryker and Franklin. Margaret is further survived by her brother, James Alsmo; sisters-in-law, Amy Alsmo, Winnett Alsmo and Marlene Alsmo; brother-in-law, William Martinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, twins Ruby and Russell, twins Norman and Norma, Alden, twins Kendall and Kenneth, Betty Jane, Ruth Raedel, and Corrine Martinson; brothers-in-law and-sisters-in-law, Thomas (Mae) (Lorna) (Lillian) Ellestad, Adolph (Alta) Ellestad, Larry Raedel, Dorothy Alsmo and Shirlee Martinson; niece, Paula (Martinson) Ricker; and granddaughter-in-law, Heather Ellestad.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland WI 53558; Agrace HospiceCare, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville WI 53546; or Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center, 400 N Morris St, Stoughton WI 53589.
The family would like to thank all of Margaret’s caregivers at Skaalen Nursing Home and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful help and support.
