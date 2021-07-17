McFarland Lioness Club donate bears to Agrace HospiceCare Dori Bear Program

Recently the McFarland Lioness Club donated around 80 teddy bears to the Agrace HospiceCare Dori Bear Program. Over the years, the Club has donated more than 1800 bears to support the program.
McFarland resident Doris “Dori” Klubertanz started the program at Agrace. She had collected teddy bears believing they brought comfort to everyone. When she passed in 1994, she left all of the teddy bears in her collection to Agrace. Today, Agrace staff give the bears to hospice patients or their family members when they notice a need.
Anyone interested in supporting this program can contact Agrace Hospice at 800-553-4289.