What seems like a long time ago now, the McFarland High School girls’ cross-country team competed in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 State Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids.
The team won the Rock Valley Conference title at Whitewater in October of 2019 and then after grabbing first in the Spring Valley Sectionals, qualified as one of 16 teams to reach state.
The Spartans finished in 14th place behind perennial cross-country powerhouses such as Shorewood, Osceola and Freedom, but it was an experience the underclass runners would take with them the follow season.
They just didn’t know it would take another 16 months to lace up the running shoes and get back on the terrain.
Finally, that time has come and co-head coaches Andrew Garvey and Scott Fischer are optimistic about the team’s potential to replicate its success from 2019.
The girls’ team lost important runners to graduation, including Sadie McCaulley, who finished eighth in the 2019 sectional and then turned in an impressive 22nd-place showing at State. Other graduating runners include Ella Ceelen, who took 18th place at sectionals and 50th at state and Sara Yavas, who was also a valuable leader.
The good news is the Spartans will have some experienced athletes back on the trails this spring. One is Paige Ceelen, who ran to a 13th place sectional finish as a freshman in 2019. As a sophomore, Garvey and Fischer are hopeful she can work her way further up the pack.
There is also optimism that seniors Lili Grossman and Emma Johnson can be team leaders and influence some good things from the underclass runners. Grossman finished 15th and Johnson, 20th, at sectionals. Johnson took 55th at State and Grossman was 73rd.
“Both athletes are tough, talented, and hard-working, and their personalities complement one another,” Fischer said.
Fischer added that Lizzie Maly is another senior who has strong leadership qualities, and will use the season to springboard into the track season.
Another talented athlete competing in her junior year is Felicia Zheng, who had a 21st-place run at sectionals and then came in 69th at state.
Fischer said the returnees are familiar with the hard work needed to be competitive.
“They know the work that it takes to win a conference title and to get to state,” he said. “As coaches, we are there to help guide and to take their running and their team to the next level.”
Graduations also depleted the boys’ team of several talented athletes from the 2019 season, including Evan Kania, who ended up 14th at sectionals, Carson Aubey, who was 20th, and Matthew Klumpyan, a 38th place finisher and Skyler Li.
Fischer and Garvey are hoping senior Ryan Olsen can turn in some great performances.
“We look forward to Ryan Olsen becoming one of the leaders on the boys’ side. His work ethic is second to none, and we know that he will lead by example to show our underclass athletes what it takes to be successful,” Garvey said.
Garvey added senior Luke Mandli is another great leader with a sense of humor appreciated by his teammates. He is also good at connecting with the underclassmen and providing advice.
As with other sports at McFarland, the boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams will have to comply with Dane County and McFarland High School regulations concerning COVID-19 and reducing its spread. This will mean the team practicing in smaller groups and a shortened season with no big invitational meets on the schedule.
It will also be a different experience for the cross-country team members and coaches to start the season in late winter/early spring instead of the late summer when temperatures are much warmer. Fischer is hopeful there won’t be a lot of challenges along the way.
“We will have to make coaching adjustments to get our athletes to perform their best when it counts the most,” he said. “We look forward to this opportunity to grow along with our athletes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.