There will be a three-day used book sale running from Dec. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the E.D. Locke Public Library at 5920 Milwaukee Street. Sponsored by the Friends of the McFarland Library, the proceeds from the sale will benefit the library. On Dec.11, there will be an additional sale, where participants can fill a grocery sized bag and donate an amount of their choice.
Monona
Saturday, Dec. 11: Santa photo sessions
The parks and recreation department in Monona will host photo sessions with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dream Park on Healy Lane. Families can sign up for time slots to take socially-distanced photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Cost is $15 for a three-minute photo shoot, and a digital copy of one photo.
Sunday, Dec. 12: Holiday open house
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society will hold its annual holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at the Nathaniel Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. The decorated historic home will be open for tours, music and refreshments.
Cottage Grove
Thursday, Dec. 9: Paint and Sip
The parks and recreation department is holding a Paint and Sip event on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at Oakstone Recreational, 304 Commerce Parkway. Participants can enjoy drinks and paint a moonlit pines scene. Cost is $35 per person.