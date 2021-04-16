The McFarland Spartans’ season ended Thursday in the state semifinal against Division 1 juggernaut Appleton North.
McFarland cruised to state with sectional wins over Mount Horeb and Edgerton, but Appleton North were in a class of their own. The division’s top seed hasn’t lost a set in over a month, and is 13-0 in matches this season.
On Thursday, when the Spartans met Appleton in Kettle Moraine, the Lightning didn‘t mess around, winning the three sets by 25-19, 25-15 and 25-19 scores.
For McFarland, Avery Pennekamp had 11 kills and nine digs. Maddy Fortune led the Spartans with 25 assists while chipping in 10 digs, and Gwen Crull had four blocks. Nina Crull led the team with two aces.
”It was fun to play and compete in the D1 state tournament,“ McFarland coach Trish Fortune said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.