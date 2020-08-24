The McFarland High School girls golf team was playing a tournament at Trapper’s Turn in Wisconsin Dells, and Ann-Marie Zahn got off to a bad start with a triple bogey on the first hole. She thought it was going to be a long day, but after that, things got better.
“I went back-to-back birdies on holes two and three,” she said. “Whenever I have a bad hole now, I think back to that day and remind myself that each hole, each shot really is a new opportunity.”
That sage advice carried Zahn through a successful golf career in high school and college, and she applies it to her current position as marketing specialist for Sentry Insurance in Madison.
Dad, brother offer help
Zahn first became interested in golf as a 4-year-old playing with clubs about a foot long in her backyard. Her father and brother Tom came along to teach her the fine points as she became more interested in the sport.
“I called Thomas my golf guru,” said Zahn.
Eventually, she played on the McFarland girls golf team under head coach Mike Eversoll, who had his players practice primarily on putting or chipping before heading off to the driving range.
“He would say ‘Drive for show, putt for dough,’” recalled Zahn, who also learned from Eversoll how to strategize each round and avoid problem areas.
He also encouraged his team to take notes on a separate score card so players would remember their club selection and where they should locate the ball the next time they played the course.
“I took this routine and course preparation to college where I had a lot more freedom during practice, to structure what I worked on and ensure that I knew what the different courses would look like,” Zahn said.
Zahn played four years on the golf team, was named All-Rock Valley Conference first team for three years and helped the Spartans win a conference championship. She was also captain of the team and academic all-state.
“I had so much fun playing golf at McFarland. My teammates and I had a blast practicing together, joking around on the van rides and hanging out after practice,” Zahn said. “Unlike a lot of other sports, you have a lot of time to talk in between shots, so I really got to know not only my teammates, but also my competitors.”
Becoming a DuHawk
After graduating from McFarland, Zahn enrolled at Loras College, a Catholic institution in Dubuque, Iowa. She wasn’t sure if she wanted to play golf, but was eventually recruited to join the DuHawks women’s team. As a freshman, she met teammates Mara Simonson, Sami Graff and Emma Walsh, who all helped calm her fears and get her through that first year.
“Mara was a senior when I was a freshman, so I only had one year with her. I couldn’t believe that this successful, well-known senior would be interested in a freshman,” Zahn said. “She calmed my nerves and offered to give me rides home for the holidays since she was from Fort Atkinson. It was great comfort to know that if I ever needed anything, she and the rest of my team would be there in a heartbeat.”
It also helped that Zahn fell in love with the Loras campus, which to her, felt just like home.
“Students met you with a big grin and said, ‘Hello’ when walking across campus,” she said. “Students, faculty and staff were all there to help you and when they said that, they actually meant it.”
A consistent leader
The women’s golf team had limited success in Zahn’s four years, but she was consistently one of its lowest-scoring players and frequently finished in the top 10.
As a junior, she shot a 76 in the second round of the Iowa Conference Championship at Cedar Falls, Iowa. Freezing rain and wind resulted in challenging playing conditions, but Zahn overcame that.
“I would stand over my ball on the green and time my putt in between the water dripping off my hat onto my ball,” she said. “A lot of other girls were falling apart, but I was taking it one stroke at a time. I placed fourth in conference, the lowest of anyone in the history of Loras women’s golf.”
In her final tournament as a senior in 2019, Zahn overcame poor weather to take first place in the DuHawk Spring Invite in Peosta, Iowa, by shooting a 12-over par, 83 to defeat her nearest competitor by five strokes. In her college career, Zahn had an 18-hole average of 85.
After graduating from Loras in 2019 with a degree in business analytics, Zahn wanted to work in Madison and secured a position at Sentry Insurance. So far, she is very happy in her career.
Zahn said learning to play golf has helped her overcome life’s barriers.
“No matter what trouble you are in, or how bleak the situation, there is always a way out of it,” she said. “There is always another move. You just have to think critically, and take it one stroke at a time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.