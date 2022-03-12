Letter to the editor: Amazon project

I am strongly opposed to the Amazon warehouse that is planned to be built on the northernmost edge of the Village of Cottage Grove due to the increased traffic, air, water, noise and light pollution that will be generated by the building itself and also by the nonstop semi trucks accessing the site by the roundabouts on Highways N and TT.
I strongly oppose the 100 acres of Wisconsin farmland, equal to 76 football fields, being developed into a 100 foot tall warehouse as big as two Camp Randall Stadiums side by side, and a huge paved parking lot to hold 1700 cars and over 380 semis. The storm water runoff from the hard surfaces of a development this size will be immense.
I am also very strongly opposed to the huge negative environmental impact that the project will have on McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park, which is right across Hwy N from the site. The diesel fume pollution from over 2500 semi truck trips per day along with the noise pollution and vibration of semi trucks idling at the site will negatively impact the birds and other wildlife that live in the park and also lead to a loss of human enjoyment of the serenity of the park. This is very sad for me as I have a very strong emotional connection to McCarthy Park. I took my Siberian husky, Xena, there for walks almost every day for the last several years. The park was also a peaceful respite for me when my Mom passed away after a brief sudden-onset illness in September of 2018.
Due to the unanimous approval of the Amazon project without any of the Village of Cottage Grove Board members or Morgan Baer Blaska of Trammell Crow Company showing any empathy for all of the people and properties negatively affected by the project or even recognizing all of the Cottage Grove and Town of Sun Prairie residents’ intense opposition to the project, I am permanently boycotting all businesses and restaurants in the Village of Cottage Grove!
I can honestly say that I have never purchased anything from Amazon and I NEVER will!