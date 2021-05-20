McFarland’s offense came to battle against East Troy on Thursday, May 20. The Spartans accumulated 20 hits in an 18-9 victory over the Trojans.
Conner Punzel drove in five runs on four hits. Gavin Wood accounted for five RBIs and drew a walk. Jake Wedvick and Evan Rettkowski each had three hits for the Spartans.
Luke Schaaf pitched four innings and struck out four. Matthew Arttus pitched three innings and recorded a punch out in McFarland’s victory.
McFarland’s record now stands at 5-8 on the year as the Spartans are now tied in the Rock Valley standings with East Troy for sixth place.
McFarland 1
East Troy 3
East Troy broke through in a scoreless game to defeat McFarland 3-1 on Wednesday, May 19. The Trojans took control with a three-run sixth inning to knock off the Spartans.
Matthew Amrhein pitched 5 ⅔ innings for the Spartans, striking out three. Gavin Wood knocked in a run in the seventh inning.