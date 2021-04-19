Three men were arrested Saturday after cars on I-90 were hit with gunfire.
According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Bryan R. Spangler, 44, Cottage Grove, Jon D. Zimmerman, 50, Oak Creek, and Jeffrey Zimmerman, 48, Wabasha, were all arrested Saturday on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety and booked into the Dane County Jail.
The charges stem from a call to Wisconsin State Patrol at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday from a caller who believed the windows to his vehicle had been shot out. The caller was traveling on interstate I-90 near mile marker 146 when windows to his vehicle shattered, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Dane County Deputies, along with Madison Police and McFarland Police, responded to the area of I-90 and US Highway 12/18 to help locate the cause of what possibly damaged the caller’s vehicle. During this time, two more callers reported damage to their vehicles which they believed to be gun shots as well.
As deputies and officers continued to canvas the area they were able to narrow their search to an area in the town of Cottage Grove. Deputies located three individuals who had been shooting target practice at 3067 Vilas Road.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the trio had been shooting at targets, but the interstate was only a few hundred yards behind. Errant rounds had made their way to the interstate causing the damage passing vehicles.
Anyone who was traveling on I-90 in the area and time of this incident and believes they sustained damage from gunfire is asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.
