STOUGHTON ICEBERGS

Stoughton Icebergs knocked out of the playoffs by Madison Metro Lynx

  • Updated

The Stoughton Icebergs suffered a 5-0 defeat by the Madison Metro Lynx on Wednesday, Feb. 23, ending the Icebergs’ playoff run.

Rachel Mirwald took advantage of a power play, putting the Lynx up 1-0 in the first period. Emma Stebbeds scored on a power play in the second period, giving the Lynx the 2-0 advantage.

In the third period, the Lynx put the game out of reach with three goals. Rachel Jasinski scored early, and goals by Mirwald and Grace Bonnell gave the Lynx (20-3) the 5-0 victory.

The Icebergs’ season ends with a record of 8-12-1. Junior Aven Grunner of Stoughton saved 19 shots for the Icebergs.

Madison Metro 5, Stoughton 0

Stoughton 0 0 0 — 0

Madison Metro 1 1 3 — 5

1st period

M- Rachel Mirwald (PP) (Grace Bonnell, Kaya Byce), 6:21.

2nd period

M- Emma Stebbeds (PP) (Grace Bonnell, Rachel Mirwald), 13:25.

3rd period

M- Rachel Jasinski (Rachel Mirwald, Grace Bonnell), 3:18. M- Rachel Mirwald, 12:51. M- Grace Bonnell, 15:43.

