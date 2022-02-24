hot STOUGHTON ICEBERGS Stoughton Icebergs knocked out of the playoffs by Madison Metro Lynx By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Stoughton Icebergs suffered a 5-0 defeat by the Madison Metro Lynx on Wednesday, Feb. 23, ending the Icebergs’ playoff run.Rachel Mirwald took advantage of a power play, putting the Lynx up 1-0 in the first period. Emma Stebbeds scored on a power play in the second period, giving the Lynx the 2-0 advantage.In the third period, the Lynx put the game out of reach with three goals. Rachel Jasinski scored early, and goals by Mirwald and Grace Bonnell gave the Lynx (20-3) the 5-0 victory.The Icebergs’ season ends with a record of 8-12-1. Junior Aven Grunner of Stoughton saved 19 shots for the Icebergs.Madison Metro 5, Stoughton 0Stoughton 0 0 0 — 0Madison Metro 1 1 3 — 51st periodM- Rachel Mirwald (PP) (Grace Bonnell, Kaya Byce), 6:21.2nd periodM- Emma Stebbeds (PP) (Grace Bonnell, Rachel Mirwald), 13:25.3rd periodM- Rachel Jasinski (Rachel Mirwald, Grace Bonnell), 3:18. M- Rachel Mirwald, 12:51. M- Grace Bonnell, 15:43. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stoughton Icebergs csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you