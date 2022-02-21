Thoughts on the strategic plan equity pillar

The Administrative Council has been working on a rough draft of the equity pillar of our new five-year strategic plan. Last week, we sent this draft copy to the Board of Education for their review and suggestions. We would also like to know what you think about the draft. It is my hope that when the final draft is completed that it will provide direction to the district going forward, be clear and concise enough to fit on one piece of paper and will be easy to understand by everyone who reads it.
Here is the current draft:
Mission:
To provide students and staff what they need to succeed when they need it.
Objective of Pillar:
To provide an equitable learning and work environment to enable students and staff to reach their full potential in the School District of McFarland.
These are the goals by which this objective is accomplished:
Goal 1:
The District will hire or reassign appropriate staff to support the advancement of the District’s equity initiatives. These staff members will be responsible for:
- Identifying and addressing barriers for students in the district, such as those seen in policies and practice, curriculum and distribution of resources.
- Identifying and addressing barriers for staff in the district, such as those seen in policies and practices, hiring and promotion, salary and distribution of resources.
Goal 2:
The District will communicate with, and receive guidance from, parents, Board members, and other stakeholders through the development of an Equity Council that meets monthly.
Goal 3:
The District will evaluate equity initiatives to ensure they are achieving the effects as intended and are not perpetuating inequities.
Goal 4:
The District will collect and report indicators to ensure equal proportionate participation/outcomes across all students and staff. Indicators will highlight areas to be addressed yearly.
Indicators:
The District will collect indicators to ensure proportionate participation/outcomes across these demographics for students:
- Race
- Gender
- LGBTQ+
- Ethnicity
- English Language Status
- Special Education Identification
- Socio-economic Status
In these areas:
- Attendance
- Programming (participation in special education, alternative education and advanced learner services)
- Behavior Referrals
- State Assessments
- “Sense of Belonging” as measured by student climate surveys
The District will collect indicators to ensure proportionate participation/outcomes across these areas for staff:
- Hiring
- Retention
- Promotion
- Salary
- Distribution in Leadership Positions
- Resources
- “Sense of Belonging” as measured by work climate surveys
Accountability for Strategic Planning Pillars:
- The superintendent or their designee will provide bi-annual updates to the Board of Education on the status of each of the District’s strategic goals.
- The District’s website will be updated monthly to reflect the progress being made on each of the District’s strategic goals.
Once the final draft is completed and approved by the Board of Education, the administrative team will start creating action plans to show how we will go about implementing and fulfilling the strategic goal. This strategic goal is serving as a template for the other five-year strategic goals.
The Board of Education and administrative team would greatly appreciate any input that you could provide us on this strategic goal. After receiving your input, I will use it to revise the draft and present a revised version to the Board of Education, staff and public. If you have any suggestions, please feel free to send them to me at andersw@mcfsd.org. We appreciate your help and support.