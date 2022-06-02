 Skip to main content
June 2 Upcoming Events Calendar

Upcoming Calendar
Canva

Cottage Grove

Thursday, June 2: Farmers Market

Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market beginning Thursday, June 2 at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7: Pride Bingo

Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway, will host a Pride Bingo event with visits from Drag queens, games and food on June 7 from 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7: Succulent plant workshop

The Cottage Grove parks and recreation department will hold a succulent plant workshop on June 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive. Art-vark Studios will teach participants to design and care for succulents.

Monona

Thursday, June 2: Biergarten at the Beach

There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, June 2 at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department.

Thursday June 2: Annual meeting

The Historic Blooming Grove historical Society will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on June 2 at the Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Event includes business meeting and historical presentation on the 4600 block of Monona Drive.

Saturday, June 4: Opening day

Saturday, June 4 will be opening day of the Monona Community Pool, 1013 Nichols Road. Pool is open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8: San Damiano Walking Tour

The Monona parks and recreation department will host weekly walking tours of the San Damiano property from 1-2 p.m. until mid-June. The tours will cover the property and the inside of the Frank Allis House, discussing the history of the property, recent changes and updates on the planning process.. Pre-registration required, limit 10 participants.

Thursday, June 9: Sounds of Summer

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park on Inland Way.

Friday, June 10: Donut and Coffee pop-up

Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a local nonprofit, will hold a pop-up event on Friday, June 10 from 7-9:30 a.m. at the intersection of the Monona Lake Loop and the Cap City Trail near Waunona Way off John Nolen Drive. The event includes free donuts and coffee, and free safety checks.

Friday, June 10: Party in the Park

The Monona Parks and Recreation department will hold a “Party in the Park” at Bridge Road Park, 6200 Bridge Road, on June 10 from 5-8 p.m. Event includes music from DJ- Night Nice, drinks, music, games and activities.

McFarland

Thursday, June 2: Farmers Market

The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday, June 2 at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.

June 3-5: Matt Splinter Memorial Softball Tournament

The 16th annual Matt Splinter Memorial Softball Tournament will run from June 3-5 at Brandt Park, 4601 Siggelkow Road. The event will include competitions between men’s competitive teams, men’s rec teams and a co-ed wooden bat tournament. There will also be a DJ, beer, food, raffles, ice stand, dunk tank and visits from celebrity guest Maynard the Mallard. Proceeds from the tournament go toward supporting McFarland Youth Sports and improvements to Brandt Park.

Sunday, June 5: Annual meeting

The McFarland Historical Society hosts its annual meeting at the E.D. Locke McFarland Library. Volunteer of the Year Kathy Krusiec will be honored and Leslie Bellais will speak on Wedding Gowns and Traditions from 1830 to 1970.

Saturday, June 11: Bands by the Boardwalk

A newly-created summer concert series in McFarland kicks off on June 11, from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane. Event includes live music, beer and food for sale. The series is hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, McFarland House Cafe and Karben4 Brewing.

