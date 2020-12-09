Crashed car 2.JPG

A 2020 Hyundai Elantra was reportedly stolen out of McFarland and crashed into a Madison marsh, according to the Madison Police Department. Four teens left the car on foot, according to the MPD.

A witness described a reportedly stolen McFarland vehicle as "flying" through the air after traveling up to 100 miles per hour through a Madison intersection, leading the car into a nearby marsh on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, it took an hour to retrieve the stolen vehicle from the marsh. The vehicle, which burst into flames, was totaled.

According to witnesses, the driver lost control of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra as he blew through the intersection of Femrite Drive and Agriculture Drive and took out a traffic sign, which went 20 to 30 feet in the air.

An eyewitness said the car went into the marsh at about 60 miles per hour and four teenage boys got out and started running "before it was engulfed in flames," according to the Madison Police Department.

The MPD reported locating two of the boys, ages 13 and 14, who complained of back pain and sought medical help. The other two boys were not located.

Madison firefighters extinguished the flames and extracted the totaled Hyundai from the marsh, which took over an hour, according to police.

