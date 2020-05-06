The (Janesville) Gazette, effective June 1, will end print publication of its Saturday and Sunday editions but will continue to deliver news and advertising seven days a week through its website GazetteXtra.com and email newsletters, Mary Jo Villa, regional president and publisher with Adams Publishing Group–Southern Wisconsin, announced Wednesday, May 6.
“I absolutely believe it is the appropriate and necessary step to ensure we remain viable and have the ability to publish quality local journalism for many years to come,” Villa said. “We are not eliminating any content. Most of the Sunday content will be in Friday’s edition, which will become a weekend edition. The Friday edition will have color comics and three days’ worth of crosswords and puzzles, plus the coupons and advertising inserts previously in Sunday. I believe each edition Monday through Friday will be improved, particularly as we recover from the COVID crisis and things such as sports and community events return.”
The Gazette is owned by Adams Publishing Group, which also owns The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle.
The change in print publication frequency was under consideration for some time, but the impact on Gazette business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic increased the urgency of making the change, Villa said. Not printing a newspaper on certain days of the week is a common response in the newspaper industry to changing business realities, Villa said.
“The COVID crisis further put into perspective how important it is that we size our organization in a manner that ensures we can continue to provide the quality of journalism our communities deserve,” Villa said.
The Gazette and it’s printing facility at 333 S Wuthering Hlls Drive, Janesville, employ 90 full-time and 60 part-time, plus about 60 independent contractors delivering the newspaper. The printing change will result in six layoffs.
The Gazette, which will celebrate its 175th anniversary in August, historically was a Monday-through-Saturday newspaper. The Sunday edition was introduced in 1988 in response to advertiser demand and the growth of preprinted inserts.
“As readers know, there used to be a lot more inserts in the newspaper from stores like Shopko, Sears, Boston Store, JCPenny, Pick ’n Save and Mauer’s, among others. That is why we so appreciate and thank our loyal readers. The only way we can continue as a business, and keep our reporters providing valuable content is if people maintain their subscriptions and new readers sign up.” Villa said.
Subscription rates will not change. Gazette Sunday and weekend only subscribers are being notified of the change by mail. Any subscriber with questions or concerns about the changes can email info@gazettextra.com.
The Friday weekend edition will be $2.50 on the newsstand, down from the current $4 price of a Sunday edition.
Villa also announced temporarily suspending printing and distribution of the Sunday Janesville Messenger and Sunday Beloit Stateline News. Both are free distribution shoppers.
The Gazette, Messenger and Stateline News are among several area newspapers owned and operated by Adams Publishing Group.
