MCFARLAND GIRLS SWIM

Host of Spartans qualify for state swimming championship

Seniors Mara Freeman, Adriana Nickels and Emily Schoenbrodt were among some of the Spartans to qualify for the 2021 Division 2 State Swimming Championship at sectionals on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Emily Schoenbrodt
Senior Emily Schoenbrodt, seen competing at conference, qualified for state along with other McFarland swimmers, during the DeForest Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Freeman, Nickels, Schoenbrodt and senior Laura Billman qualified for state with a time of one minute and 48.93 seconds, finishing in fourth. The 200-yard freestyle team of seniors Hadley Johnson, Brooklyn Ray and juniors Natalie Schwaab and Sofia Alf finished sixth with a time of 1:43.92, earning a state qualification.

Schoenbrodt, Nickels, Freeman and Alf finished second in the 400-yard freestyle (3:37.93), qualifying for state. In the 50-yard freestyle, Schoenbrodt (25.11) finished in fifth and took fourth (59.35) in the 100-yard butterfly to qualify for state in both events.

Freeman (52.19) won the 100-yard freestyle and took first (56.17) in the 100-yard backstroke, qualifying in both events. Also qualifying in the 100-yard backstroke was Nickels with a time of 1:00.11, finishing seventh in the event.

Team scores: Edgewood 410, Baraboo 267, McFarland 263, Sauk Prairie 255, DeForest 233, Jefferson/Cambridge 157, Monroe/New Glarus 141, Stoughton 125, River Valley/Richland Center 97.5, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 79, Fort Atkinson 41, Portage 30, Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 27.5, Platteville 26.

