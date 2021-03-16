Tyler Cage is a 2020 graduate of McFarland High School. If you know him, you love him.
At the age of 10, Tyler was diagnosed with Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS). VEDS is an uncommon, dominantly inherited, genetic connective tissue disorder. Vascular EDS is particularly serious because of the risk for spontaneous arterial or organ rupture. Vascular EDS is estimated to occur between 1 in 50,000 individuals to 1 in 200,000 and results from pathogenic variants in COL3A1, which is responsible for producing chains of type III procollagen, a major protein in the walls of blood vessels and hollow organs. The changes in COL3A1 known to cause Vascular EDS alter the framework used to build connective tissue, which decreases its capacity to withstand stress. Due to Tyler’s condition, he was never able to play sports, so instead he became the manager of all sports boys and girls and he was the ambassador of the student section at all games.
He is everyone’s biggest cheerleader in everything.
On Wednesday, March 10, Tyler suffered a dissection of the ascending aorta and the brachiocephalic artery. By the grace of whatever higher powers you believe in, we are fortunate to still have Tyler with us. Tyler has a very long hard road ahead of him and we need the community to continue to rally and show support.
Let’s eat pizza, Rock N Rollz, buy t-shirts and make donations this week in support of Tyler -- who has supported most of our kids through so much.
The McFarland Pizza Hut (608-838-6888) will be donating 10% of all proceeds Tuesday March 16 &Thursday March 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
McFarland Rock N Rollz (608-838-3444) is doing a fundraiser on Sunday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with 10% of the proceeds of sales being donated as well as a raffle, which costs $5.00 per ticket or 5 for $20.
608Threads #tylerstong t-shirts are $25. Of this, $20 from each shirt will go directly back to Tyler. To buy, visit https://608threads.myshopify.com/collections/tylerstrong-fundraiser
Donations to the GoFundMe can be made at Tyler Cage’s Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/9z48ep-tylers-medical-bills?qid=871045467fcb686a41d45cd62e263ce3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.