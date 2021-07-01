Dane County starts dredging Yahara Lakes

County Executive Joe Parisi joined Land and Water Resource Department staff in McFarland recently to announce that Dane County has officially started its second phase of sediment removal from the Yahara lake chain.
This phase of the project, spanning 11 miles, began on June 17.
Dredging equipment is now in the water, working between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake. The County hopes to remove approximately 52,000 cubic yards of sediment in the project’s second phase.That’s more than 4,000 dump truck loads of sediment.
Dane County Executive recently visited McFarland to kick off the county’s second phase of dredging work in the Yahara waterway chain.
The goal of the dredging is to improve water flow, flood storage capacity, and fish and wildlife habitat in the Yahara Lakes.
“We are excited to kick off this next phase of our flood mitigation project in the Yahara Chain of Lakes,” said County Executive Parisi. “As climate change continues to impact our area, Dane County is committed to mitigating future flooding risks. When complete, this 11-mile sediment removal initiative will help increase the flow of water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes and improve the management of lake levels during high water periods.”
This phase of the project will focus on two stretches of the Yahara river — Lake Waubesa to Lower Mud Lake and Lake Kegonsa to Highway B.
Between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake, Dane County is using its newly acquired “Dragon Dredge,” first unveiled in March 2021, to help move water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes at a steadier clip and help mitigate the risk of flooding.
Parisi included $5 million in the 2020 budget to purchase this new equipment and create four staff positions to carry out the job.
By owning and operating its own equipment, Parisi said on June 17, Dane County can make sure it has the tools and knowledge in-house to manage this work into the future. With the new impacts of climate change and swift urban development, Parisi said that will be important moving forward.
Currently, water comes into the Yahara Chain of Lakes faster than it goes out—taking two inches of rain over two weeks to leave the Yahara Lakes system, Dane County said in a release. And the amount of sediment in the river is ever-increasing, due to urban development. which increases the amount of sediment in the river. It is estimated that over 8.5 million pounds of sediment enter the Yahara River and Lakes each year from urban runoff.
Parisi expects half of the work between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake will be finished by the end of 2021. The second half will be finished in 2022.
Dredging between Lake Kegonsa and Highway B, the other section of river covered in phase two, is envisioned to begin in 2022.
The sediment removal project in the Yahara Lakes system will take place in five phases total. In May 2020, Dane County kicked off the first phase of the project between Lakes Monona and Waubesa. The statement from Dane County said approximately 40,000 cubic yards—or more than 3,000 dump truck loads—of sediment was removed in 2020 before the $3.25 million effort concluded last fall.