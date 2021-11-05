McFarland veteran educates in the military and at home

McFarland resident Kevin Miller has dedicated his life to teaching the next generation of leaders, both during his 35-year military service and in his career in education.
Above: Major Kevin Miller poses with cows sharing the road on a Christmas Day foot patrol in Asadabad, Kunar, Afghanistan in December 2008. Be…
Miller has had a three and a half decade career in the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves.
“Ronald Reagan was president when I joined...We were in the Cold War,” Miller joked. “Now I’ve got students who were not born yet when I joined the army.”
Major Kevin Miller and the Kunar Provincial Police Chief pose during a promotion ceremony in Asadabad, Kunar, Afghanistan in January 2009.
A graduate of Monona Grove High School, Miller joined the Wisconsin National Guard after his first year of college. He started out in the infantry as an enlisted soldier, taking on several different roles, before heading to Officer Candidate School and being commissioned as an officer.
He was initially commissioned as an engineer, but then became an instructor within the guard.
“Because on the civilian side, I was in education and I really liked teaching and such, I became a (Tactical) Officer for Officer Candidate School” educating future military officers, Miller said. “You’re there to direct them and train them and get them ready to become officers.”
Miller said he served most of his career on a part-time basis, except for his deployment to Afghanistan in 2008.
Even overseas, Miller served as an educator. He was a member of an instructional unit, teaching and mentoring members of the Kunar Provincial Police, the Afghan National Police. The goal of counterinsurgency work like Miller’s was to empower local Afghanistan residents, he said.
“Counterinsurgency training is about trying to get an entire culture to embrace change,” Miller said.
“It was really just a phenomenal experience. The people that I worked with, the soldiers that I served with, the interpreters that I worked with were phenomenal,” Miller said. “Every single day we were working with Afghans directly.”
During his time in the National Guard, Miller also oversaw the guard’s biathlon team, served as a state marksmanship coordinator and did a training mission in Japan. Then, he transferred to the Army Reserves.
In the reserves, Miller went on to oversee the training for the Command and General Staff College program for half the country, and become a director of instruction for his battalion.
Miller said he was educating concurrently in the military and in the public school system. He started as a high school shop teacher, got a degree in education and taught technology education.
He went on to become the associate principal at Indian Mound Middle School in McFarland and an administrator. He’s worked at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for 13 years.
Miller recently wrote a book about reinventing education, and giving students power over their own learning. It’s called ”Know Power, Know Responsibility: How to Unleash the Potential of Every Child in America.”
“Counterinsurgency training, suddenly...has this incredible application to reinventing education,” Miller said
Miller said that the goal of both counterinsurgency, and education reform, is to teach groups to lean into change.
Whether it’s a group of 16 majors in the Army, or a classroom of McFarland learners, Miller tries to teach his students critical thinking.
“Critical thinking is about countering our biases, and our biases are coming from our experiences, things we’ve known for our whole life and to counter that is very difficult,” he said.
“I’m teaching you, and I’m trying to instill these principles in you, so that maybe some of you can become generals and fix these things,” Miller continued.
Another lesson he tries to instill, Miller said, is the importance of influencing systems and working toward change as much as possible.
“Where you have control, where you have influence, you do what’s right, you do it the right way,” Miller said. “What you don’t have control and influence over, try to change it if you can but don’t let that stop you from doing what’s right.”
Now, Miller is approaching the end of his service, with two years to go. He’s teaching Command and General Staff College, and about to be promoted to Colonel to oversee training aspects at Fort McCoy. Miller lives in McFarland, with his wife and two children.
In looking back on his service, Miller shared that he believes patriotism means using your time and talents to show up for your community.
“Just like every individual, every service member is unique and their experiences are unique,” Miller said.
“If you want to support the troops, in my mind, then help our society get along with each other so we can solve problems with the greatest minds possible,” Miller said.
“To me that is...the way we show patriotism. I could fly a flag, wear a pin, sing the national anthem, say the pledge of allegiance. That doesn’t change the fact that our country is having too many internal disputes that aren’t allowing us to solve our biggest problems,” he said.
“If you want to support our troops or country, figure out how we can break through all these barriers, and become a true community of people who want the best for each other,” he continued, rather than focusing on “all these ideological differences that are dividing us.”
Gilbertson is one of eleven veterans from the McFarland, Monona and Cottage Grove areas who will be featured in the 2021 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November.