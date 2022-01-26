McFarland school board candidates enter spring election

There will be a contested race for two McFarland School Board seats this spring.
Two seats on the board are up for re-election this April. Those seats are currently held by long-time board members Arlyn Halvorson and Christine Pribbenow, who will not run again. Each seat has a three-year term.
Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the two seats. They are Meghan Fessler, Tom Mooney and Samantha Zeilenga.
The election process began on Dec. 1. To appear on the ballot, candidates had to file paperwork with their local clerk by Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Candidates can still register until April 1 as a write-in. Their names won’t appear on the ballot. Under Wisconsin law, votes entered for a candidate will only be counted if they have registered as a write-in.
There will also be contesteds race for McFarland Village Board seats, and for local seats on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
Three seats are for election on the McFarland Village Board, currently held by incumbents Mike Flaherty, Justin Rupert and Ed Wreh. All three seats have two year terms. Rupert will not run again. Incumbents Ed Wreh and Mike Flaherty will run for their seats again, joined by newcomers Clair Bud Utter and TJ Jerke.
Incumbent Patrick Miles of McFarland will face Herb Taylor of McFarland in a contested race to represent District 34.
Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff will face Andrew McKinney in a contested race to represent Cottage Grove.
And Incumbent Sarah Smith will face Clint Keaveny in a contested race to represent Monona.