hot
MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND WRESTLING

Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling ready for new season

  • 1 min to read

The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op returns to a normal 2021-22 season, with a roster that features key returners, along with a host of upcoming wrestlers.

“Karl (Voeck) and I are very excited about this group. This is one of the largest rosters we have had, so it’s good to know there is sustained growth in the communities,” said MGM co-coach Doug Peterson. “The overall expectations are to start slow and finish strong.”

Some of the key returners from a year ago include Guenther Switzer, Jaden Denman, Evan Rettowski and Brandon Thao.

“Guenther and Jaden put in a ton of off-season work. We definitely will look for some quality leadership on and off the mat throughout the season,” said Peterson.

MGM will look for other wrestlers to step in to replace graduated seniors from a year ago, including Elijah Newman, Zach Gunderson and Kristian Schlicht.

“Zach and Kris are some large shoes to fill. Their work ethic and leadership set a bar in our program,” said Peterson.

The co-op also expects key contributions from Cade Rux, Blare Wood, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, Shawn Thao, along with freshmen Luke Rux, Joel Karls and Brevid Roth.

“Some could take time, some it could click right away,” said Peterson on the incoming freshman.

Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling opens the season at Indian Mound Middle School at 7 p.m. against Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

