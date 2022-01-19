Guenther Switzer wins Norski Invite; McFarland wrestling defeated by Stoughton

The Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestling team competed at the 2022 Norski Invite on Saturday, Jan. 15, finishing in 11th with 205 points.
Senior Guenther Switzer of McFarland took first place at 220. After earning a first-round bye, Switzer won a 7-3 decision over Thomas Perra of New Berlin West. Switzer then won a 12-3 major decision over Angel Tegeda of Madison East and won a 6-3 decision over Wyatt Ripp of Lodi to claim first place.
Junior Jaden Denman of Monona Grove placed third at 126. Denman earned a bye in the first round before earning a 10-8 decision win over Owen Breunig of Lodi. After losing a 16-6 major decision to Aiden Crawley of Brookfield East, Denman won the third-place match with a pin (3:51) over Seth Howald of Middleton.
Junior Blare Wood of McFarland finished in fourth at 138. After earning a first-round bye, Wood won a 15-2 major decision over Brady Jensen of Oconomowoc. Wood lost a 15-0 technical fall to Mason Duerwachter of Muskego and lost the third-place match by a 6-4 decision to Zeke Kelly of Waupun.
Freshman Joel Karls of McFarland took sixth at 132. Karls won a 15-2 major decision over Nick Reddington of Cuba City/Benton/Southwest before losing a 12-0 major decision against Caiden DeGroff of Waupun. In the consolation bracket, Karls won a forfeit over Silas Hunter of Madison East, but lost a 12-3 major decision in the fifth-place match against Raed Soudah of Brookfield East.
At 106, freshman Austin Nickels of McFarland finished seventh. Nickels advanced with a bye in the first round before losing an 18-2 technical fall to Levi Ness of Lodi. Nickels lost a 6-2 decision to Drew Lochner of Lodi before winning the seventh-place match by pinning (3:52) Chase Desmore of Brookfield East.
Freshman Luke Rux of McFarland earned a seventh-place finish at 170. Rux pinned (3:50) Mason Breunig of Lodi before being pinned (1:15) by Brody Hemauer of DeForest. In the consolation bracket, Rux was pinned (1:00) by Bryce Falk of Middleton, but Rux won the seventh-place match by pinning (0:27) Ben Krueger of Brookfield East.
Freshman Andrew Maly of McFarland took 14th at 145. Maly was pinned (0:22) by Anthony Nighbor of Waupun and lost a 9-7 decision to Nate Broderick of Waterloo. Maly scored a pin (4:49) over Harry Ziemet of DeForest before being pinned (4:52) by Archie Hughes of West Bend West in the 13th place match.
Lodi took first place as a team with 478.5 points.
Stoughton 51
MGM 25
The Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestling team earned five victories against Stoughton, losing 51-25 on Friday, Jan. 14.
“We got a lot of wrestling left, a lot of training left, so we got to get back into a routine,” said MGM co-coach Karl Voeck.
At 113, freshman Austin Nickels of McFarland scored a pin (0:48) over Lukas Hartberg.
“He has progressed so much, and he’s the most improved on the team right now. We’re looking for big things out of him as we push towards the end of the season,” said Voeck.
Junior Blare Wood of McFarland won a 12-6 decision at 138 over Ethan Peterson.
“He’s starting to look like a wrestler. He was one of those kids that were on the fence his freshman year for coming out…and now as a junior, the maturity is starting to set in,” said MGM co-coach Doug Peterson. “When the tough gets going, Blare gets going.”
Freshman Luke Rux of McFarland earned a pin (0:35) over Eli Burke at 170, and senior Guenther Switzer of McFarland earned a 13-4 major decision over Luke Pugh at 220.
“I’m looking to make it to state, and make some noise. We are a pretty small program, but we’re growing well and we’re going to start making some noise pretty soon,” said Switzer.
At 126, Chance Suddeth won a 6-1 decision over junior Jaden Denman of Monona Grove. Nicolar Rivera pinned (4:32) freshman Joel Karls of McFarland at 132. Cole Sarbacker pinned (4:48) freshman Andrew Maly of McFarland at 145.
Trent Dow pinned (0:48) freshman Cooper Cornish of McFarland at 160. John Hartman pinned (0:36) sophomore Brett Schnell of McFarland at 195.
McFarland earned a forfeit at 106. Stoughton earned forfeits at 120, 152, 182 and 285.
Stoughton 51, MGM 25
106: Chaston Dotzauer (MGM) forfeit. 113: Austin Nickels (MGM) pin (0:48) Lukas Hartberg. 120: Ramsey Winton (S) forfeit. 126: Chance Suddeth (S) 6-1 dec. over Jaden Denman. 132: Nicolar Rivera (S) pin (4:32) Joel Karls. 138: Blare Wood (MGM) 12-6 dec. over Ethan Peterson. 145: Cole Sarbacker (S) pin (4:48) Andrew Maly. 152: Cael Steinmetz (S) forfeit. 160: Trent Dow (S) pin (0:48) Cooper Cornish. 170: Luke Rux (MGM) pin (0:35) Eli Burke. 182: Peyton Smith (S) forfeit. 195: John Hartman (S) pin (0:36) Brett Schnell. 220: Guenther Switzer (MGM) 13-4 major dec. over Luke Pugh. 285: Griffin Empey (S) forfeit.